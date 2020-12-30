San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
Horoscopes for Wednesday, December 30, 2020

AccuWeather

Aries

March 21-April 19

This is a really good day and you're feeling on top of the world. You've got a spring in your step, which won't go unnoticed by a certain person. It's terrific for making plans for the future, especially if you're hatching them with the person who'll be helping you to carry them out. Right now, you want to look ahead to the years to come with hope, optimism and enthusiasm.

Lucky Number

225

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Taurus

April 20-May 20

It's no good - the prospect of visiting the holiday sales has become too tempting for you to resist any longer. No matter what you're doing, you'll try to squeeze in the opportunity to dash around some of your favourite shops and see what's on offer. You could snap up some bargains but you should guard against the urge to splurge on items that you don't really want or need. The price of something may have been slashed but the acid test is whether you'd still buy it if it were full price. If not, leave it in the shop!

Lucky Number

471

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You shine in all social settings and you'll quickly become the center of attention. This will be highly gratifying, but even more so if you-know-who is plainly smitten by your many charms. If you're single, you stand a good chance of meeting a new love now, so put on your best clothes and make a beeline for the nearest party or gathering. Good luck!

Lucky Number

850

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Discussions and meetings go really well on this day because you're finding it easy to put your thoughts into words. You'll also show that you respect other people's viewpoints even if they don't coincide with your own. It's a good day for making domestic plans, and some of these will be quite ambitious without being unrealistic or far-fetched.

Lucky Number

732

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Leo

July 23-August 22

This looks like being one of the happiest and most convivial days this month, so make the most of it. Ideally, you should make laughter and pleasure your main priorities, with a good dash of romance as well. Get together with people who always make you happy or devote yourself to you-know-who and indulge your senses to the utmost. You won't want the day to end.

Lucky Number

493

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

If the this month's sales are calling you, you'd better work out a budget before you leave the house. Otherwise, you'll be tempted to use your credit card first and only consider the cost of your purchase later on. Even so, you could track down some great bargains now, provided you don't get carried away and buy items that you don't really want simply because you're astonished by the amount of money you'll save in buying them. But you'll save even more money if you don't buy them!

Lucky Number

965

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Libra

September 23-October 22

If you're invited to a party or gathering and you don't know whether to go, you should. You'll have a terrific time and you might meet someone who always makes your knees go weak. Even if it's a perfectly harmless flirtation, it will still do your ego good to have a tantalizing conversation with this person.

Lucky Number

419

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

If you've been surrounded by people during the past few days you welcome the chance to have some time to yourself. It's a wonderful excuse to do something really indulgent in private, such as scoff a whole box of chocolates while watching a favourite film on TV. But make sure you destroy all the evidence before everyone else comes home!

Lucky Number

311

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

If you're wondering whether to be sociable or to have the day off, you'll be missing out on lots of fun if you keep yourself to yourself. You're in one of those sparkling and witty moods that wins you lots of admirers and boosts your ego no end. You'll be especially happy to get together with friends or to take part in a group event that introduces you to some kindred spirits.

Lucky Number

369

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Get together with someone you respect and admire because you'll really enjoy their company. The conversation could soon turn to highly personal areas, yet there won't be any hesitation in talking straight from the heart. At some point you'll be in the mood to think about your plans for the future. Maybe you should write them in your diary so you can keep referring to them.

Lucky Number

694

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You're eager to have a good time, and nothing less will do; you'll soon put your work to one side and start to enjoy yourself instead. If you're going to a social event that you've been looking forward to for ages, try to keep a firm grip on your expectations in case reality falls far short of them. Be especially realistic if you've got high hopes of love and romance.

Lucky Number

113

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You're thinking along very inventive lines, which is brilliant if you're trying to decide what you want to achieve in the years to come. Get out a notebook or diary and start jotting down your ideas, so there's no danger of forgetting them. Discussing some of your plans with someone you respect could lead to even more brainwaves, and will assure you of their moral and emotional support.

Lucky Number

801

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries
