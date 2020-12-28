Horoscopes for Monday, December 28, 2020

Aries The prospect of travel really appeals to you this day, especially if you don't have any holidays booked for the foreseeable future. So be careful if you're out shopping and you happen to walk past a travel agent's, because almost before you know it you could be sitting in there waving your credit card around and consulting your diary for the best day to take off for the wide blue yonder. Lucky Number 150 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus If you've been neglecting that special someone in your life over the past few days because you've been so busy with the festivities, try to make up for it on this day. Maybe you could have some time alone with them, or perhaps you simply need to remind them how much you love them. Don't be afraid to open up your heart to them, and to let them do the same to you. Lucky Number 104 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini You're in the perfect position to put your views across to others this day, because you're blessed with diplomacy and consideration for others. If you've been waiting for the right moment to tell a certain person how much they mean to you, speak up now while you're so silver-tongued and eloquent. You could also be on the receiving end of some delicious sweet nothings. Lucky Number 919 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer You've got so much charm and diplomacy this day that you'll sail through all your encounters with other people. Things will go particularly well if you're at work, and you might even manage to smooth over a tricky moment with a certain person who normally causes a fuss. If you're taking part in a negotiation or interview, you'll be thrilled with your contribution. Lucky Number 120 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Leo You're in a sociable mood and will enjoy catching up with anyone you haven't seen recently. It will be great fun to have a satisfying gossip with them, and they could have some good news for you. Take the time to have a conversation with one of your favourite people because it will help you to understand one another better, and that is always a good thing. Lucky Number 374 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Virgo If the past few days have been a blur of cooking, washing up and wrapping paper, take a break this day and catch up with loved ones. Have a long talk with one of them so you can find out what they've been doing lately, or discuss a topic that concerns both of you. Right now, you're blessed with plenty of diplomacy so the conversation should go well. Lucky Number 845 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra Whatever you have to say, you'll do it with charm and grace. This is just what you need if you've got to have a quiet word in someone's ear without offending them forever or putting your foot in it. You'll be amazed by what you can say now, provided you take things slowly and do your best to consider the other person's feelings. Lucky Number 469 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio The thought of the sales is almost too good to resist, and you'll jump at the chance to see what's on offer. Even better if you can snap up some bargains at the same time. It's certainly a good day for investing your money carefully, but make sure you aren't more seduced by the reduction in the cost of something than in the item itself. Are you certain that you want to buy it? Lucky Number 573 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Sagittarius All communications go wonderfully well this day. You manage to say the right thing to the right person at the right time, and to keep off any topics that have the potential to cause upset or embarrassment. Brilliant! If you're going to a social event you'll be one of the stars of the show and might even carry home the phone number of someone who'd like to see you again. Lucky Number 872 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn This is a marvellous day for having a discreet word in someone's ear. You'll be able to choose your words carefully, making you very tactful and considerate, and as a result you will have a helpful conversation. This is also a good opportunity to talk about topics that are very dear to your heart, or which are usually too private to mention. Lucky Number 469 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius Make contact with any friends you haven't seen recently. You're feeling very sociable and you could be inspired to arrange a get-together so you can catch up on all the latest news. This is also a fantastic day for having a heart-to-heart with a chum, in which you both talk honestly about the way you're feeling or about recent experiences. It will help to bring you closer together. Lucky Number 358 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries