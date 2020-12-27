Horoscopes for Sunday, December 27, 2020

Aries This is the perfect day to surround yourself with kindred spirits and lap up the relaxing atmosphere. So if you haven't been able to see certain friends over the festive season, why not arrange to get together with them on this day. You'll also enjoy making contact with people who live a long way away, so give them a ring to let them know you're thinking about them. Lucky Number 744 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Taurus Make a big effort to spend time with people you didn't see on the holidays, especially if they're older than you or are having a bad time at the moment. You're brimming over with compassion and empathy, which will be really appreciated by anyone who's on the receiving end of them. You're also in the mood to make allowances for people, and that will help enormously. Lucky Number 800 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini Let your imagination take you on a wonderful journey on this day, whether that means curling up with a good book, losing yourself in an adventure film or exercising your own creative talents. Don't discount any hunches or psychic flashes that come to you because they could be a lot more accurate than you imagine, particularly if they link you with people who live overseas. Lucky Number 447 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Cancer Romance is never far away and it will fill you with joy. If you've been hoping to kiss a certain person under the mistletoe but have despaired that it would ever happen, your wish could come true now. If you fancy trying your luck in the sales you'll find some great bargains, but try not to get carried away and bring home the whole shop. Lucky Number 613 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Leo It's going to be a fabulous day! A loved one is making a massive fuss of you and it's doing wonders for your ego. You might fall in love with your current partner all over again, or a new relationship could get off the ground now in a haze of happiness. If things have been tricky with a certain person recently you're now eager to bury the hatchet and start again. Lucky Number 440 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Virgo Have a think about your health. How are you shaping up? Are all those mince pies and sausage rolls already taking their toll on your waistline? Is it ages since you last went to the gym? Then this is your chance to start making some improvements. Don't plan anything drastic or unrealistic because you'll soon lose heart. Instead, devise a sensible regime that you can stick to. Lucky Number 173 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra You're full of empathy and affection this day, so it would be a shame not to spread it around. It's a marvellous day for a low-key get-together with some of the people you haven't seen during the past few days, because you'll enjoy having a good chat about what's been happening. Once your social duties are out of the way you'll love curling up on the sofa with a good book or a favourite film. Lucky Number 140 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio If you haven't seen certain people during the past few days, how about inviting them over for a drink or a meal? You're feeling sociable and will enjoy doing some light entertaining although you'll draw the line at anything too strenuous. It's a lovely day for being in familiar surroundings with some familiar faces, even if all you do is flop on the sofa. Lucky Number 317 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Sagittarius After all the excitement of the past few days you're longing for the chance to put your feet up and take life easy for a while. Ideally, you should bury your nose in a good book and be left alone until you resurface for a food transfusion. But you'll also enjoy chatting to someone you know very well and for whom you don't have to make a big effort, such as a close relative. Lucky Number 389 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn You'll have a fabulous time if you're longing to see what's on offer in the sales, especially if you want to buy yourself some new clothes or cosmetics. However, you won't pay much attention to how much you're spending, and may even deliberately avoid thinking about it. Do yourself a favor and don't go overboard if you can't afford it. Lucky Number 237 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius Diplomacy is your middle name this day, so make the most of it while it lasts. It will be just what you need if you've been waiting for the right time to raise a tricky topic with you-know-who, and it will also come in handy if you're caught up in a potentially sensitive conversation with someone and you want to extricate yourself as smoothly as possible. Lucky Number 273 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius