Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, December 15, 2020

AccuWeather

Aries

March 21-April 19

You're open to all sorts of inspiration on this day so let it flood your mind. You can sort it out later on, but right now you should be allowing your thoughts to flow in many interesting directions. Jot down your ideas in case you forget them again, because there's a chance that you might be slightly forgetful or absent-minded right now.

Lucky Number

650

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Are you in listening mode this day? Let's hope so because someone wants to bend your ear and they're hoping that you can spare the time and energy for them. Although your first instincts may tell you to give them plenty of advice, try to stop yourself volunteering it unless it's asked for. Even then, you may get the sense that you're really being asked to listen, not talk.

Lucky Number

260

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You're viewing the world from a wonderfully optimistic perspective, which makes you feel good. However, it's important that you keep your feet on the ground and don't allow yourself to be carried away by wishful thinking or unrealistic expectations. These will lead you in the wrong direction and you'll be bitterly disappointed when reality intrudes on your lovely dreams.

Lucky Number

458

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You've got high hopes about someone or something, and you're confident that everything will turn out well. If a positive attitude is a guarantee of a positive outcome then you have nothing to worry about. But is it? There's a chance that you're being far too optimistic, and confusing fantasy with fact. If so, you'll be in for a big disappointment.

Lucky Number

112

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Leo

July 23-August 22

If a loved one is upset about something you'll do your utmost to help. That might involve letting them talk about what's wrong until they feel better about it, or giving them your emotional support. Although you'll want to take their side, bear in mind that they may not exactly be giving you an unbiased report of what's happened so you should keep an open mind.

Lucky Number

109

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo
Virgo

August 23-September 22

You're in a very sensitive frame of mind and are acutely aware of what other people are going through. So if someone is having a bad time, you'll want to do what you can to help. However, it's important to accept that you may not be able to do a single thing. If you persist in trying to help, it will be because you're uncomfortable with the situation and want to feel better.

Lucky Number

222

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Libra

September 23-October 22

You know what they say about this being the season of goodwill to all men? Well, you get the chance to put it into action by being understanding, tolerant and compassionate towards the people you meet. This doesn't mean you should condone anything awful that they do, but simply that you need to look beyond that to the larger picture.

Lucky Number

515

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You're feeling conciliatory and compassionate, and you're ready to bury the hatchet if you've been at odds with someone recently. You may have to make the first move, and risk getting a brush off, but you'll consider that a small price to pay if it means you're able to restore the peace. The relief you feel will tell you how much this has been preying on your mind.

Lucky Number

433

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

A little tact goes a long way, enabling you to navigate your way through what has the potential to be a tricky situation. Luckily, things will work out well and you'll be pleased with the way you handled everything. If you're talking to a neighbor or close relative, beware of raising their hopes about something if you already know that it won't be happening.

Lucky Number

782

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Your imagination is working well, and you'll have a fantastic time if you let your mind wander in whichever direction it wants to go. Strange as it may sound, brilliant results will come if you can do some day-dreaming, because some great ideas are in the wind. Inspiration comes from listening to music or being in beautiful surroundings.

Lucky Number

309

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries
Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Your imagination will be working well on this day and ready to take off on flights of fancy. A little daydreaming will lead to some inspired ideas, as will discussing your thoughts with someone who's on the same wavelength as you. Speaking of wavelengths, you could have a telepathic experience now that defies explanation.

Lucky Number

866

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Pisces

February 19-March 20

This is a great day for understanding what's going on under the surface of things and for tuning into the subtle messages that others are sending out. For instance, someone may say one thing yet you'll be utterly convinced that they really mean something quite different. However, they won't like it if you say so, so you'll have to maintain a tactful and discreet silence.

Lucky Number

154

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
