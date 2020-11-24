Horoscopes for Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Aries Your mind is open to all sorts of interesting ideas and today some of them grab you and won't let go of you. You're inspired to enroll in an evening class or some distance learning in a topic that fascinates you, or invest in a book that keeps you turning its pages. Your enthusiasm will rub off on others if you tell them what you're up to. Lucky Number 721 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Taurus This is a marvellous day for talking about whatever is bothering you, and for really exploring your feelings in depth. However, you may be shocked or worried by some of the things that come out, perhaps because you think they're unpleasant or shouldn't be mentioned in polite society. Try to choose a confidant who isn't easily fazed. Lucky Number 862 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini It's a great day for expressing your thoughts, which is just what you need if you're trying to sort out what went wrong yesterday. However, you need to guard against a possible tendency to hog the conversation or to assume that your opinions have more relevance than the other person's. This sort of attitude will undo all the good you're trying to achieve. Lucky Number 835 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Cancer Your brain is working well today, so put it to good use. You'll be especially good at sorting out paperwork, going over details and doing complicated things. However, you might prefer to do all this by yourself to avoid a voluble colleague or customer who can't seem to stop talking. Maybe you're the one who's being such a chatterbox? Lucky Number 571 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo Someone's in a very chatty mood today and you may find it hard to extricate yourself once you start talking to them. If you're chatting on the phone, let's hope that they made the call so you don't get stuck with a big phone bill! If you've got the time you'll enjoy writing some of your Christmas cards and might even be inspired to write the odd letter as well. It'll be fun! Lucky Number 769 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo A certain person has a lot to talk about today, especially when it comes to discussing the past. They'll barely draw breath, which may or may not be a good thing. If you have more urgent things to do than to listen to this person rabbit on, you'll have to come up with some good excuses. You may also need a shoehorn if you want to get a word in edgeways. Lucky Number 712 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra Someone's so chatty that it will be almost impossible to drag yourself away from them once they start talking. They won't know when to stop, which is fine if you've got nothing better to do than to listen to them but not so good if you're got a long list of chores that need your attention. Be careful if you become garrulous because you won't want to listen to anyone else and that won't make you very popular. Lucky Number 420 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Scorpio This is an excellent day for talking about the things that matter to you in life. Think about what they are and then describe why they're so important to you. However, this shouldn't be a monologue unless you're talking to yourself, so make sure the other people have the chance to say what they think as well. Besides, you might learn a lot from what they have to say. Lucky Number 760 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Sagittarius You're awfully talkative today! There's nothing wrong with that, of course, and you'll enjoy having plenty of good conversations. However, you should be careful not to hog the conversation all the time so no one else can get a look-in, because that will alienate everyone and might even mean you end up talking to yourself because they've all made their excuses and left. Lucky Number 495 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Capricorn It's easy for you to express yourself today, but you'll be very choosy about who you talk to. You certainly won't want to chat to just anyone, especially if you've got some private or sensitive things to say. So you need to choose your confidante carefully. And if you can't find anyone, jot down your thoughts and feelings on paper so you can let them out that way. Lucky Number 153 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Aquarius Friends are on good form today, so you'll enjoy spending time with them. Mind you, they could be very chatty, making it difficult for you to stop them talking for long enough to get a word in edgeways. If you can get them to keep quiet you'll find it valuable to be able to discuss some of your plans and hopes for the future. You'll be drawn into an intellectual debate that gives your brain a good work-out. Lucky Number 175 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio