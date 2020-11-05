Horoscopes for Thursday, November 5, 2020

Aries A loved one is being possessive, making them reluctant to let you out of their sight. They'll deny it, but they're opposed to the idea of you spending much time with anyone else. As a result, there could be ructions if you tell them you're going out with friends. The Stars say you don't have to put up with this; be careful how you handle the situation. You are the first Cardinal Sign and a fire Lucky Number 482 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Taurus Here we go again! There are more upsets and emotional squalls to put up with today, thanks to someone's impatience and need to throw their weight around. Once again, you should be very careful not to behave this way yourself. If you are feeling angry about something, or you need to call the shots, avoid doing this in a heavy-handed or aggressive way, as that will work against you. Lucky Number 193 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Gemini If you cut corners or skived off work yesterday, get ready to face the music today. However, you may feel rather hard-done-by about the whole thing, especially if you also have to take the blame for problems that really aren't your fault. Try not to take out your bad mood on colleagues and customers, especially if they're simply innocent bystanders. Lucky Number 934 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Cancer There's a tense atmosphere today, making it difficult to get along with other people. Whatever you say seems to rub others up the wrong way, or maybe you're the one who's bristling with righteous indignation. There could also be a dispute over someone's emotional freedom, leading to a jealous outburst or some barbed comments. Lucky Number 722 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Leo It's one of those days when familiarity breeds contempt, leading to angry words and tense atmospheres with the people you know best. Maybe you're brooding about something that someone has done and you can't let it go, or perhaps you're being blamed for something you weren't aware of doing. Pent-up emotion makes people behave in irrational ways today, so take care. Lucky Number 901 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Virgo It's one of those days when you seem to be spending the entire time chasing your tail. You have too much work and you don't know how you're going to tackle it, or perhaps you're feeling rather martyred by current circumstances and can't stop yourself telling everyone how hard-done-by you're feeling. Do what you can but don't feel guilty if you can't perform miracles. Lucky Number 760 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Libra It's a tricky day, so take things gently. There's a dispute about money; a person objects to what the other one is spending their cash on, or feeling jealous about what they consider to be an unfair distribution of good fortune. It will be much better to have all this out in the open than to stew over it in private, even if it does involve having a row. You can't let this fester. Lucky Number 845 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Scorpio Someone dear to your heart is being a bit of a pain today, and you can't help letting them know it. You're feeling irritated to begin with, so it doesn't take much to make you lose your temper and give this person a piece of your mind. Alternatively, they might be angry with you, in which case you should find out what you've done and how you can put matters right. Lucky Number 928 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius Be careful about what you say today because you might easily blurt out the wrong thing in the heat of the moment. That's particularly likely if you're feeling agitated about something or you're so keen to keep a secret that it somehow has to make itself known. If you're tempted to confide in someone you should be very choosy about who you pick, because you don't want them to blab to all and sundry. Lucky Number 640 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Capricorn If you think you overspent yesterday you'll want to kick yourself today. You might also feel rather resentful towards the people you were with, perhaps telling yourself that it's all their fault. But is that really fair? You're brooding about something and it will keep you feeling cross until you're able to sort it out. Fine, but don't blame others for your own mistakes. Lucky Number 955 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Aquarius Life has the potential to be a bit of a hard slog today. You're feeling tired and everything involves a lot of effort. It won't help if you're expected to do a lot of work or you've got someone breathing down your neck and checking that you're doing things properly. You could easily get annoyed or dispirited, but at least this tricky patch won't last long. Lucky Number 822 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo