Horoscopes for Saturday, October 24, 2020

Aries Get busy around your home today. You'll enjoy dashing around, perhaps doing some cleaning or tidying up the garden. You have lots of energy right now, so it will be a pleasure to put it to good use. If you're going shopping you'll have much more stamina than usual, and you'll also be prepared to do some bargaining if it seems appropriate. Lucky Number 554 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus It's one of those days when you're dashing around from pillar to post, trying to catch up with yourself. You'll enjoy it and it will certainly help you burn up loads of nervous energy. If you're taking part in a local or neighborhood activity, you'll get a big kick out of it and may even manage to rope in some other helpers. Lucky Number 531 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini Take care when passing the shops or browsing websites that are selling you something, because you'll be very tempted to spend in all directions. Right now you're more concerned with the pleasure you'll get from your purchases than with their cost, which doesn't matter if you're feeling flush but isn't nearly such good news if you're supposed to be saving your cash. Lucky Number 687 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer It's a day for mixing with some of your favourite people, preferably face to face so you can get the maximum enjoyment from their company. But if that isn't possible for some reason, perhaps because they're busy or far away, do the next best thing and get in touch with them by phone or over the internet. If you haven't told someone that you love them lately, do it now while you're feeling so expressive and affectionate. Lucky Number 657 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Leo It's a great day for getting on with whatever needs to be done. You're in an energetic and enthusiastic mood, and you'll enjoy making things happen. You're especially effective if you're at work, because you'll be determined to achieve whatever you set out to do. If you're working in conjunction with someone, don't push them into the shadows while you grab all the limelight. Lucky Number 210 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Virgo You have a thirst for adventure today, so what do you have in mind Virgo? Not like you normally, but break out of your routine today. Be careful - accidents are likely. Don't do anything too extreme or daredevil; ideally, you should take someone along for company to keep you grounded. Lucky Number 804 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Libra You're full of confidence and enthusiasm today, so it's an excellent day for getting ahead at work or in one of your long-term goals. You're ready to take problems on the chin and work round them, rather than letting them slow you down or make you depressed. You have a well-connected supporter who's willing to help you in some way. Lucky Number 257 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio You need some fresh air today, especially if that involves visiting somewhere for the first time. If you can't get out physically, do so mentally instead by doing some research or reading and acquiring some knowledge in the process. If you've been thinking about going away for Christmas but haven't planned anything yet, get cracking now while you're in the right frame of mind. Lucky Number 941 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Sagittarius This is a good day for mulling things over in private and reflecting on some of the things that have happened to you recently. You might also enjoy discussing them with someone, provided that you trust this person and you know they won't take everything you say and turn it into the latest gossip. If you don't fancy confiding in a person, how about writing down your feelings in a journal. Lucky Number 316 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Capricorn You're full of confidence today and it shows. It's a terrific opportunity to push yourself forward in some way, yet without going over the top about it. Make the most of today's upbeat and friendly mood, because it will help you to mix with all sorts of people from all walks of life. It's especially good for talking to anyone who would normally overwhelm you or make you feel inferior. Lucky Number 535 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Aquarius It's a good day to get on with whatever chores or tasks have to be tackled. You'll enjoy giving them your full concentration and doing them to the best of your ability. If you're taking part in a business meeting, a job interview or a discussion today, you'll take pleasure in putting forward your opinions, particularly if you've spent a long time thinking them through. Lucky Number 630 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius