Horoscopes for Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Aries The Moon enters spiritual Pisces and your twelfth house of endings, marking the beginning of your lunar low cycle. It's time to slow down, relax, and review the events of the past month. Some of you may react to this transit by becoming anxious and paranoid... if you haven't figured out that you are in control over almost nothing in your life, you might not like what you feel. Use this time to understand what 'let go and let God' really means. Lucky Number 726 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Taurus Good friends come to the rescue, urging you to get out and have some fun when you most need it. Life can't be all work and no play for the pleasure-loving Bull: with Venus as your ruler, you crave a feast for the senses. It's time to take a break, whether you go out for lunch or meet after work for drinks. The bonds you create now will help pull you through rough times. Lucky Number 708 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini Your career and reputation are highlighted as the Moon moves into Pisces; you may feel more pressure to perform creatively today. Some of you may even question the line of work you are in... Gemini is a natural healer and poet, but often overlooks these gifts in seeking a career. You can always start something up on the side; go ahead and submit something you have written to an appropriate publication! Lucky Number 087 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer Some of you may have a hard time staying on solid ground as the Moon moves through dreamy Pisces; dream big dreams that have no earthly hope of coming true, and then see how quickly the universe moves to support your ambitions. There's no harm in imagining a fabulous future for yourself and your loved ones; just remember not to imagine your enemies getting their just rewards. They will get their due eventually, with or without your help! Lucky Number 690 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Leo The changeable Moon enters your eighth house, stirring passions that have been lying dormant for some time. Fantasy and imagination play an important role as the Moon wears her Pisces face; you may even find yourself experiencing psychic phenomena as the Neptune influence makes itself felt. Those of you involved in romantic relationships will find the heat turned up tonight and the differences between you are likely to ignite a mighty spark. Lucky Number 266 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Virgo If you've been under pressure lately, you might reach critical mass today. The sensitive Moon clashes with the Sun, adding an edge to the mood in your relationships. You're likely to bite your room-mate's head off if your head isn't bitten off first... try to find something to laugh about to ease the tension. Those of you in intimate relationships can channel all this wild energy into passionate encounters, so avoid senseless bickering. Lucky Number 883 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Libra The reactive Moon travels through your sixth house of health and service, placing an emphasis on the way you feel and the work you do. You may be under quite a bit of pressure as psychic Neptune combines with the Moon to create a mysterious tone to the day; it will seem as though everything is in a fog. Tell the world to chill out and maintain a pace that is comfortable for you. Lucky Number 270 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Scorpio The Moon meets psychic Neptune in mystical Pisces, stimulating romance and creativity. Some of you may feel an epiphany coming on... no matter how many times you have been reborn spiritually, it's always nice to feel new again. With The Sun challenging your personal values, you may be ready for something completely different this time around. Follow your heart and see where it leads. Lucky Number 265 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Sagittarius The home fires could get out of control today as the sensitive Moon clashes with the Sun in your sign; you may find that you're saying all the wrong things to certain family members. It could also be that the emotions of others are getting on your nerves; you might want to step out of the house today and spend some time doing your own thing somewhere else. Lucky Number 148 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn The Moon enters poetic Pisces today, giving you the gift of words. Those of you who play a musical instrument will find your sound is deeper and contains more feeling; release everything that you have been holding in for the past few days. Even if it means engaging in primal scream therapy in your back yard, it's time to speak. Lucky Number 514 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius The Moon enters sensitive Pisces and your second house of personal finances and values today, activating your sixth sense about money. You may be involved in a power struggle regarding finances with a government department, or an institution this year as powerful Pluto transits your twelfth house of matters behind the scenes; this is a long term transit that will play itself out over several years, so choose your battles wisely. Lucky Number 651 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio