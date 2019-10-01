Horoscopes for Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Aries It feels as though certain people are deliberately trying to get on your nerves today. They're being demanding, controlling or bullying, all of which are guaranteed to wind you up tighter than a spring. Put plenty of distance between yourself and them, or do your best to take the whole thing in your stride. Some flashes of humor would help. Lucky Number 747 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus Your mood is very intense and serious today, so you aren't interested in anything trivial or superficial. Instead, you want to get to the bottom of what's really going on, especially when it comes to an intimate relationship. Unfortunately, the more you probe, the more likely the other person is to clam up and tell you to leave them alone. Lucky Number 142 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Gemini The atmosphere between you and loved ones leaves a lot to be desired today. Someone seems to be stewing about a long-standing grievance, or they're allowing current difficulties to remind them of all sorts of previous problems. The trouble is that they're taking all this out on you, and going into sulks at the same time. Try to get them to talk about what's wrong because that may be all that's required. Lucky Number 344 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer It's a tense day because you're taking everything so seriously. What's more, you're under a lot of pressure right now and it's starting to show. So what's going on? Maybe someone has very high expectations of you and they're making you feel guilty if you don't fulfil them, or perhaps you're resentful of all the chores you have to do when you'd rather be out enjoying yourself. Whatever is wrong, try not to make heavy weather of it, because that won't help. Lucky Number 449 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Leo You're in the grip of intense and powerful emotions today, but try not to let them control you too much. If you do, you'll throw your weight around and try to impose your own needs. This won't make you popular and could even stir up problems between you and a certain person. Try to live and let live Leo and use your intense emotions in positive ways. Lucky Number 135 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Virgo Someone is taking life very seriously today, with the result that they're robbing it of all joy for everyone else. This person has a real bee in their bonnet about something, even if it seems very trivial, and they won't let it rest. This person isn't you, is it? If so, you must work out what's really bugging you and how you can cope with it, rather than transfer your anxieties to something that doesn't really matter. Lucky Number 851 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Libra Something is bugging you today and it won't let you out of its clutches. Don't let it eat away at you or you'll struggle to think about anything else. Do your best not to let this problem or concern dominate your entire day, or make you behave unfairly towards others. Are you unconsciously trying to take out your feelings on them? Go carefully. Maybe it would help to talk about what's wrong or put your thoughts down on paper. Lucky Number 487 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio Relationships are about to hit a strange phase in which they don't make as much progress as you'd like. Maybe someone you've always counted on starts to let you down or isn't available, or perhaps they withdraw their support in some way. If you've been pursuing someone you like in the hope that you could get a serious relationship going, there could be delays that are beyond your control. Don't be impatient. These snags will be happening for a good reason. Lucky Number 273 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Sagittarius It's not the greatest start to October, because you're feeling rather het-up and pressured. If someone is breathing down your neck, or you're aware of all the things that are expected of you, you're wondering how to cope. Well, try not to let things get on top of you and don't take out your anxieties on the people around you. Things will improve. Lucky Number 945 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Capricorn A certain someone is feeling rather agitated today, making it difficult to be around them for long because they aren't very good company. Maybe they keep making unpleasant remarks or they seem to think everyone is out to get them. They may also be on a campaign to make people see things from their point of view, which means they're trying to convert everyone they come across. Maybe you should give them a wide berth for the time being? Lucky Number 507 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius Everything seems more serious than usual today, with the result that even trivial little problems have a habit of getting to you. Do your best to discriminate between serious snags and minor irritations, otherwise you'll spend the entire day feeling irritable and over-reacting. It won't help if someone is feeling jealous or possessive of you. Lucky Number 371 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo