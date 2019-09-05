Horoscopes for Thursday, September 5, 2019

Aries Make sure you do something energetic today, Aries. You'll enjoy being active, and if you're on a diet it will be good to know that you're burning up some calories. If you've never considered visiting the gym before, it should appeal to you now but find out how much it costs, and whether you can reasonably afford it. Lucky Number 358 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Taurus You're raring to go and keen to be active today. It's the sort of day when you're easily bored so you'll need plenty of distractions to keep you busy. It's great for doing something sporty or athletic, especially if you're being competitive in the process. Naturally, you'll want to win! Lucky Number 628 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Gemini Take care, because you're easily distracted today and could get into a bit of a muddle. Your mind is on other things and you also want to shy away from anything that seems to be too much trouble or very demanding. There could be a mix up with an older friend or relative who isn't being clear about what they expect from you. Have you thought of asking them outright? Lucky Number 199 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer Whatever else you happen to be doing today you should try to set aside some time to think about your hopes and dreams for the future. You could have some brainwaves about them, even if all you can do right now is to jot them down in your diary. A conversation with a friend goes well, particularly if you want to talk about something specific. Lucky Number 336 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo You're fired up with energy and enthusiasm today, and want to get ahead with whatever is on your list of things to do. However, don't be so keen on getting these tasks out of the way quickly that you end up doing them badly. It will be very frustrating to have to do something twice because you made a hash of it first time round. Lucky Number 431 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo You're in a daring mood and tempted to take some risks today. Play your cards right and things will go well, provided you don't do anything foolish or raise the stakes too high. It's a super day for being active and energetic, and you could be tempted to take part in a competitive sport or game. You won't be averse to making the odd bet or wager, either. Lucky Number 088 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra Someone is desperate to create a good impression and to make you think how wonderful they are. However, they're far more likely to get on your nerves and to make you wonder what they're trying to cover up. You might also suspect that they're behaving like a martyr or that they think they're the next Mother Theresa. Lucky Number 877 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio A certain person is feeling dynamic and lively today, so they're great to have around. Mind you, they might be a little too energetic or enthusiastic if you're hoping for a nice, quiet day, and you may have to limit the amount of time you spend with them. Things go well if you're taking part in a group activity and you'll have some interesting conversations. Lucky Number 604 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius Do your best to keep track of your belongings today, otherwise you could waste a lot of time hunting for them. For instance, you might lose your doorkeys and spend ages searching for them, only to discover that they were in your pocket all the time. The reason for this? You're feeling absent-minded and over-emotional, so there's plenty to distract you from your mundane activities. Lucky Number 603 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Capricorn You're in a lively mood and routine and duty will go down like a lead balloon. Put this amazing energy to good use by going to the gym or beating a friend at competitive sport. If you get involved in a discussion about something you believe in, you'll give it a spirited defense. Lucky Number 416 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Aquarius You're dreamy and less grounded than usual today, making you very susceptible to the atmosphere around you. As a result you'll suffer if you're with someone who's sending out difficult emotions because you'll act like a psychic sponge. You might also feel haunted by a powerful dream or by thoughts of the past, and it'll be hard to shrug off this mood. Lucky Number 941 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio