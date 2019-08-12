Horoscopes for Monday, August 12, 2019

Aries With the Moon in your tenth house of career and reputation, you are likely to be front and center on the job today. Don't spend too much time on the Internet as you are likely to get caught... if you aren't busy, you want to at least look as though you are. You'll feel better if you tie up loose ends before you leave the office or quit for the day. Tonight is a good night to see and be seen. Lucky Number 931 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Taurus You'll be reminded of Monty Python's 'Now For Something Completely Different', as the Moon wanders through your ninth house of change, stimulating your desire to travel and learn new things. As steadfast and dependable as the Bull can be, even you need a little variety from time to time; make the effort to do at least one thing unusual in your daily routine. Be different. Lucky Number 427 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Gemini The tendency to go overboard when celebrating with friends is strong while the Moon resides in your eighth house of sex, money and power. You won't feel well tomorrow if you let your passions get out of hand. A flirtation with an associate may get hot and heavy this evening; watch your step if this is an inappropriate relationship. Lucky Number 784 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Cancer You can rekindle the romance in your life with just a few simple touches today. Firstly, make rest and relaxation a priority. Secondly, do what you can to make yourself feel - and therefore look- better, such as go for a walk in the fresh air or take a warm bubble bath. Finally, in your peaceful, comfortable-with-yourself state, share your hopes and dreams with your favourite person. Lucky Number 660 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Leo If you have some spare time, you should tidy up your environment today. Being organized can contribute to being successful, so clear out messes that have been piling up in your office and around your home. Besides, you never know what you might unearth as you dig through the past month's clutter! You may find exactly what you have been looking for. Lucky Number 590 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo Give voice to your creative expression as the Moon illuminates your fifth house of creativity by immersing yourself in a favourite pastime or hobby. This is also a wonderful day for sports, so get outside if the weather is nice. Those of you with children should make time for them... instead of trying to relate to them from an adult's perspective, remember what it was like when you were that age. Lucky Number 118 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra The Balanced Scales have an opportunity to be role models for their families; it is the small things that you do that make your house a home and the people you live with a family. Libra is one of the cardinal signs of leadership, meaning that you have the innate ability to take the reins and direct the action in your realm of influence. Why not spend more time with your family today? Lucky Number 242 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio With the lunar focus on your third house of siblings and neighbors, it's time to see what yours are up to! This is a good time to pitch in and help those in your community, or to ask for a hand yourself. A garage sale or yard sale should go well, so consider selling some of your old junk. Be sure to get plenty of sleep tonight as tension begins to build tomorrow. Lucky Number 260 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius The temptation to 'shop till you drop' is very strong today, no matter what your sex. Whether shoes or electronics are your passion, the desire to splurge is strong. Consider an exploratory shopping trip to find the best prices before making a purchase. Avoid spending on impulse and you are more likely to get the best values and the best quality. Lucky Number 690 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn It seems you get the popular vote as the Moon sweeps through your first house of personality; people will want to spend time with you today. However, just because you are in demand doesn't mean you should have to please everyone. Go out of your way to please yourself while you enjoy a lunar high; indulge in the things that give you emotional satisfaction and peace. Lucky Number 095 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Aquarius Allow your body and mind to recuperate from the stresses of the past few weeks, avoiding unpleasant people and crowded places. If you must attend a social event, you might consider leaving early. The more sleep you can get, the better prepared you will be for the stress of the coming Full Moon, which may find you dealing with a relationship crisis. Lucky Number 945 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio