Horoscopes for Monday, July 1, 2019

Aries Today Mars, the planet of action and ambition, will enter dramatic Leo, your fifth house of romance. Your love life is about to get spicy, with a splash of excitement. You need to keep moving today to avoid getting restless and bored. Try to vary your routine as much as possible, and take a well-earned break if you're doing something that could become tedious. You'll have a great time if you've got something sociable lined up, although you'll have the most fun if you can avoid doing anything too predictable. Lucky Number 167 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus Money can't help burning a hole in your pocket, whether you've got masses of it or you're counting every penny. It's the sort of day when you don't want to stint yourself, so look for any excuse to indulge yourself. Mars, the planet of energy, will move into fiery Leo and begin a tour of your fourth house of home and family. The way you're living now suddenly won't do any longer. You've got the urge to create changes with your own bare hands. So be careful if you're passing anywhere that might be especially tempting, or if you're out with friends, because your willpower could desert you at the last minute. Lucky Number 877 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Gemini With the Moon dancing in Gemini, Mars, the planet of energy, moves into romantic Leo, commencing a tour of your third house of communication. Your excitement is palpable and you'll be tempted to go for expressing your thoughts all at once. Be careful if you're involved in a property deal, such as buying a house, because you could over-commit yourself in order not to lose face. Lucky Number 899 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer It's a good idea to guard your tongue today to stop yourself blurting out the wrong thing in the heat of the moment. For instance, you might accidentally reveal something that was supposed to be kept a secret, or you could make a promise that you mean at the time but which you soon realize you can't keep. Mars, planetary lord of power and dynamism, will move into your second house of personal finances and values. You might notice an increase in spending in weeks ahead but despite this you will work hard to ensure you have what you need to feel good at the end of the day. Lucky Number 833 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Leo Start the month as you mean to go on, by doing something that puts a smile on your face. Today Mars, the planet of energy and vitality, enters your sign. This is a once in two year event that will bring you enormous drive to begin new projects. What you start now will succeed. It's also a super day for getting in touch with friends, especially if you haven't seen them for a while or they live a long way away. Lucky Number 536 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Virgo Don't take on too much work today because you might easily find that you've bitten off more than you can chew. Today aggressive Mars will move into your twelfth house of secrets and solitude. Your ambition won't be as obvious to the rest of the world. It's time to regroup. Lucky Number 732 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra You're in a really good mood and feeling very positive. So much optimism emanating from one person is bound to attract some positive vibes, so you can confidently expect things to go your way right now. Dynamic Mars, planet of energy and action, enters your eleventh house of friends and aspirations. You have plenty of gusto now to go after your wildest dreams. In addition to this, the leadership potential you can express in group situations is strong. Lucky Number 253 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio You're feeling good today, no matter what is happening in your life. Mars adds energy and drive to your tenth house of career, fame and honors. This is a once-in-two-year transit that is sure to get you ahead professionally. The key is to act. You're confident and optimistic, which is bound to get results, but take care if you're going shopping because it will be easy to get carried away and spend too much money. Maybe you'll be egged on by a friend or perhaps you won't need any encouragement but, either way, the results may be very expensive. Lucky Number 176 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Sagittarius Today's planetary set-up will be of huge benefit to you. Mars will energize your ninth house of spirituality, travel and cultural pursuits. You have plenty of admirable thoughts and opinions now and feel like a spiritual warrior, trying to make others see things your way. You'll feel much more self-assured than usual and will enjoy doing things that put you in the public eye. However, you may come up against someone who has a very high opinion of themselves and doesn't care who knows it. Lucky Number 724 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn You're in the mood to enjoy yourself, especially if it means spending money. Today Mars, the planet of assertive energy, will enter your eighth house of shared resources. There could be some disputes over an inheritance or money owed to you. You won't really mind how much you spend at the time, although it could be a different story afterwards when you start to count it up. Extravagance is all very well if you can afford to be lavish. But try not to go overboard if you're supposed to be on a budget. Lucky Number 216 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius You're raring to go and full of energy today, which is really exciting and stimulating. But know when to stop and call it a day, otherwise you'll take on too much and end up wearing yourself out. Today Warrior Mars will enter your seventh house of partnerships. While this gives you tremendous motivation to be a part of a relationship, you may have trouble working together as a team. Lucky Number 236 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo