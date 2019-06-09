Horoscopes for Sunday, June 9, 2019

Aries As Venus heads into Gemini, you should have no trouble gaining favors. Pleasant relations in your neighborhood are favoured. You may also have the opportunity to increase contacts or improve relationships with brothers, sisters, cousins, and in-laws. Some of your best social opportunities during the month ahead are right in your immediate environment. Lucky Number 311 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Taurus You should be ready for some fun, so surround yourself with your favourite people early in the day, then personal finances, friendships, and your values come to the fore. Luxury items do appeal! You'll be keen to spend on your appearance, thanks to Venus. Is social status connected with wealth in your world? Lucky Number 862 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Gemini Venus, the Love Goddess, cruises into your sign today, boosting your charm and giving you a yen for something new and different. If you're tired of the 'same-old, same-old', then it's time to try something new. Your charm and willingness to cooperate make a big difference as Venus works for you this month. You'll catch more flies with honey than with vinegar. Why not consider signing up for an educational class in your community? it's always good to learn something new. Pledge to do something you have always wanted to do, and find the time to do it! Lucky Number 303 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Cancer Passions may be ignited, so spend time with your significant other today. You may have to compromise at work, as knives come out. Thanks to Venus moving behind the scenes you find excuses to pass up invitations -- you're too ill, too overweight, too much work to do, or any number of other reasons. Romance may be secretive or based in fantasy and dreams. Love relationships from the past can intrude. Resist self-pity and turn your attention to helping those less fortunate than yourself. Lucky Number 244 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Leo The Goddess Venus moves into tasteful Gemini today, so your personal aspirations and happiness are in the frame. Venus empowers your 11th house, encouraging you to promote harmony and encourage cooperation among friends and contacts. Participation in group activities can be very rewarding during the month ahead. Lucky Number 748 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo You'll definitely know it's time to get busy as Venus enters your house of career and public image. Venus in your midheaven emphasizes what is most attractive about you: good looks, artistic talent, or a charming personality. Use it or lose it! The next few weeks encourage cordial relationships and socializing with older family members, superiors and authority figures. Lucky Number 813 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Libra Today should be fun, light and easy, so enjoy the happy vibes. Your intellect and spiritual awareness will reach a peak as Venus travels through your ninth house of the higher mind. Let it flow. Dealings with foreigners and cultured types are also favoured. Romance heats up as well, so do something special for your beloved. You may do well through travel and artistic pursuits too. Lucky Number 348 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio Joint income and social status are likely to surface this month, with Venus in Gemini. It's more intense with regard to romance or sexual encounters, especially the psychological motivations and behavior patterns involved. If there are no obvious impediments to prevent you, this is a good time to ask for loans or favors, as well as to collect those you are owed. Lucky Number 913 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius Venus moves into Gemini and your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, so compromise is in order. Keep a cool head. New partnerships and joint ventures are in the wind. Resolve any disagreements using your natural charm. Courts and contracts should work out for you this month. Lucky Number 584 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn It's time to put some harmony into your working environment, Goats. Venus heading into healing Gemini improves relationships with colleagues and employees. An office romance, or a social event connected with co-workers is likely. Beautify your workplace: anything from major renovations to adding fresh paint, plants or artwork to brighten things up. It's time to get your diet and fitness together too. Beauty treatments, dental work, and cosmetic surgery are favoured. Lucky Number 522 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Aquarius Your creativity will reach a peak as Venus travels through your fifth house of romance and creativity, so let it flow. Children will be more responsive and eager to spend time with you; make time for the young ones in your life. Your romantic side comes out. You can improve relationships with children and expand social contacts. Remember to curb that extravagance in your pursuit of pleasure. Artistic urges are stimulated. Speculation is favoured, but use your head and consult your partner before blowing the lot! Lucky Number 774 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer