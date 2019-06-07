Horoscopes for Friday, June 7, 2019

Aries Someone is being awfully inquisitive. They may even pry into things that are none of their business and ask you some embarrassing questions. Do your best to avoid behaving in this way yourself, even if you think it's justified. This is a day when it's easy to go too far and to upset people in the process. Lucky Number 547 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Taurus You've got a heart of gold today and you aren't embarrassed to show it. You might make a big effort to help an older relative or chum who's having a bad time at the moment, whether that means doing their shopping or cleaning for them, or simply letting them talk to you. You could also play an important part in a charitable or voluntary project. Lucky Number 761 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini Once again you're caught up in a disagreement with someone. They seem to have a very good idea of how you should live your life, and they can't stop themselves telling you all about it. From the way they're talking, they seem to think you should leap to attention and do everything they say. You don't like this attitude, and you can't help saying so. Let the battle commence! Lucky Number 440 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer This is an ideal day for being with people you love, because you're in such a caring, compassionate mood. You'll love lavishing time and attention on them, especially if they've been going through a bad time lately. You're in quite a private mood, so avoid strangers if you can help it. Close loved ones are more your cup of tea right now. Lucky Number 671 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Leo You're brimming over with consideration and affection today, which is good news for the people who are lucky enough to be around you. So don't be surprised if you feel more popular or in greater demand than usual. You may also get the chance to do a friend a good turn, in which case you should jump at it, especially if you're returning an earlier favor. Lucky Number 995 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Virgo Life isn't exactly plain sailing at the moment and today you have to cope with someone who appears to be doing their level best to tell you how to think. Such behavior is especially likely if this person is related to you or they have some form of authority over you. The question is how easy it will be to stand up to them or whether you have little choice but to let them boss you around. Lucky Number 317 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra Is it your imagination or is a certain someone being very nosy or inquisitive? This person simply can't mind their own business, especially if they think they have the right to pry into your affairs. For instance, they might be a parent or a teacher who thinks that what concerns you concerns them. Can you tell them to leave you alone or would that make life even more difficult? Lucky Number 941 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Scorpio This is an excellent day to look into your finances and sort out any muddles that you find. Leave no stone unturned in your hunt for the facts, and don't fobbed off with someone's lame excuses. Be sure you know when to call a halt. Lucky Number 793 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius Are you being ultra-sensitive, or is someone sticking their big nose in where it's not wanted? A lot of personal questions are raised. Is this prying? You have to be quite direct if they won't take a hint. But beware of turning into an enemy or opponent. Lucky Number 222 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn Have a think about how you can improve your health today, especially through simple methods such as getting more sleep, eating better food or cutting back on the booze. You might even be inspired to arrange an appointment with a complementary practitioner, such as an acupuncturist or homeopath. Lucky Number 247 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius It's another day when you're feeling romantic and dreamy, and reluctant to get involved in the harsher side of life. You may also put a loved one on a lofty pedestal, telling yourself that they're absolutely perfect. It's OK for a short while, but you'll set yourself up for a major disappointment if you persist in thinking your angel is a god in human form. Sooner or later you'll discover that your idol has feet of clay, just like the rest of us. Lucky Number 419 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn