Horoscopes for Monday, June 3, 2019

Aries Communications get a boost during the coming fortnight, thanks to today's New Moon. You might be able to make a fresh start with someone if you've fallen out with them recently, or you could embark on a phase in which you're much more chatty than usual. If you've been thinking about buying a new phone or computer, now's the time to do it. Lucky Number 403 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus Today's New Moon concentrates on everything that you value in life, and also shines a spotlight on your finances during the coming fortnight. This is a marvellous time for spending your money wisely, perhaps on something that will grow in value over the years or will give you a tremendous amount of pleasure. Get some expert advice first, if needs be. Lucky Number 966 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini Put a big red ring around today's date in your diary, because it signals the start of your personal new year. You have the New Moon to thank for this, because it's giving you the opportunity to embark on a new chapter in your life. So be enterprising and enthusiastic, and use the coming fortnight to launch new plans and push ahead with your personal dreams. Lucky Number 993 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer Today's New Moon will be encouraging you to face up to some of your fears during the next couple of weeks. This is just what you need if you've been trying to sweep unpleasant thoughts under the carpet or pretend that something difficult isn't really happening. Once you can admit your fears to yourself you'll find the courage and energy to do something constructive about them. Lucky Number 377 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Leo Today's New Moon will have a delightful effect on your friendships during the next two weeks. It might mean that someone new enters your life, thereby increasing your social circle. Or an old buddy might make a reappearance, which will be something to celebrate. It will also be a very good time to turn a dream into reality at long last. Another cause for a celebration! Lucky Number 910 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo There's a New Moon today and it will affect your career, long-term plans and your reputation over the coming fortnight. If you're fed up with your current job because it doesn't offer any decent prospects, this is your chance to start looking around for something more satisfying and interesting. You might even decide to change tack and do something quite different from your present form of employment. Lucky Number 946 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra Make the most of today's New Moon because it will bring you lots of exciting opportunities during the next two weeks. These could be connected with travel, international affairs, education, spirituality or something with ethical overtones. Don't overlook any of the chances that come along now because you never know how they'll turn out unless you're prepared to give them a try. Lucky Number 872 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio There's a New Moon today and it will affect your joint resources, such as the money you share with your partner, and also your private life over the next two weeks. New Moons are always periods of new beginnings, so you could be about to embark on a fresh phase in an intimate relationship, or perhaps you'll soon find a new partner altogether! Lucky Number 594 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Sagittarius A New Moon is always a symbol of hope, and today's is telling you that a relationship will soon start to improve. You've reached a turning point and things can only get better between you. You might even embark on a new partnership during the coming two weeks, in which case it will be very significant for you. Lucky Number 159 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn Today's New Moon is telling you to brighten up your daily routine so it's more interesting and inspiring for you. So think about how you can do this, especially if you know that these improvements are long overdue. The coming fortnight will also be a great opportunity to make changes to your job, such as looking for a new one or altering your working environment. Lucky Number 788 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius This month's New Moon will affect your work, health and daily routine, so start to plan productive changes and improvements to these areas of your life. Maybe it's time to eat more healthily or to take more exercise so your clothes will feel more comfortable and look better on you. You may also decide it's time to look for a more satisfying job during the next two weeks. Lucky Number 788 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries