Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Aries
You are likely to get involved in a spirited discussion as the Sun enters Gemini, in which you explain your beliefs and values to other people. Not only will this help you to clarify what you think, it will also give others a useful insight into what really matters to you. On a more mundane note, this is a good day to return something faulty to a shop because you'll be able to put your case well.
Lucky Number585
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Taurus
If a friend has been bugging you recently, you are likely to have a few sharp words with them today. However, least said soonest mended, so don't labour the point or turn them against you. Besides, as the Sun and Mercury enter Gemini, you have better things to do with your time, such as taking part in a gathering of likeminded people or having a long chat with one special person.
Lucky Number633
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
You've been rather retiring and unassuming at times during the past few weeks but you start to emerge from your shell today, as the Sun and Mercury swing into Gemini. In fact, there'll be no stopping you between now and mid June, especially if you're hoping to blaze a trail or act on your own initiative. This will also be a great time to bolster your self-confidence with activities that make you feel good.
Lucky Number097
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
Your mind is working well today so give it plenty of exercise. You could get involved in an intellectual discussion that forces you to think things through for yourself, or you might have to do some serious thinking about a forthcoming travel plan. If you're often wary of saying what you think you'll feel much braver about speaking up today, which is good news if you want to fight your corner or express your point of view.
Lucky Number826
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
During the next four weeks with the cosmic emphasis on Gemini you'll benefit from spending time on your plans and dreams for the future. Instead of always thinking of these as things that might happen one day if you're lucky, alter your attitude and start thinking of them as things that will definitely happen. And maybe you could start the ball rolling by turning a modest wish into reality?
Lucky Number457
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
The Gemini Sun urges you to concentrate on your long-term ambitions and goals during the next four weeks, especially if these will advance your career or enhance your reputation. This is your chance to be in the limelight and get yourself noticed, so don't be modest about showing off your talents and abilities. Your self-confidence will also get a boost, which could come in handy.
Lucky Number648
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
You'll have a real thirst for adventure with the Sun in Gemini during the next four weeks, and the burning question is how you're going to satisfy it. Maybe you fancy taking off on a journey, whether it's through a holiday, a day break or a long weekend. Or perhaps you have to stay put but you're going to send your brain on its travels instead by increasing your knowledge. Opportunities will never be far away, either, so try to grab them whenever you spot them.
Lucky Number821
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
You're in a very spirited frame of mind as the Sun cruises into Gemini, making it easy for you to captivate people and make the conversation sparkle. This is just what you want if you're hoping to dazzle a certain someone or you want to impress a whole crowd of people. If you get drawn into a discussion or negotiation you'll have no problems in sticking up for yourself.
Lucky Number303
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
The astrological emphasis starts to switch to your relationships as the Sun enters Gemini, making the next four weeks the perfect opportunity to concentrate on partnerships and other associations. It's an opportunity to take part in some teamwork, even if this isn't your usual style. It's also a marvellous time to make an emotional commitment to someone, such as moving in with them.
Lucky Number497
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
You're quick off the mark today, not only physically but mentally too. There are no flies on you, Cap, and anyone who tries to get the better of you in a discussion will soon have to retire to lick their wounds. It's not that you'll be rude or aggressive with the Sun in Gemini, simply that right now you can run rings around other people and you've got a clever answer to virtually anything.
Lucky Number433
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
Your love life will blossom during the next four weeks as the cosmic emphasis switches to Gemini, whether that means falling in love with someone new, enjoying a happy phase in an existing relationship or simply enjoying the company of some of your favourite people. There could be good news about a child or a forthcoming celebration, too, which will lift your spirits.
Lucky Number893
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
Your mind is razor sharp today, making it easy to reach decisions and put your thoughts into words. The Sun enters Gemini today, so make the most of this articulate and brainy phase, especially if that means taking part in a discussion or putting your ideas down on paper. If you have to defend your opinions you'll manage to do so without sounding aggressive or dictatorial.
