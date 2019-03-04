Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Monday, March 4, 2019

March 04, 2019 08:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Tension may be building for you as you attempt to work with a group of associates. It seems that your values and their goals are not entirely compatible at present. If you want to avoid a serious clash of opinions, you may need to be discreet about whom you share yours with. Confide only in your closest friends and family members. Smart Rams know that ultimately, they will win out!

Lucky Number

930

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You might be easily frustrated or disappointed today as the Moon and Mars clash. Don't allow anyone to take advantage of you in this state; if anyone asks you if you can do them a favor, say I don't know; if anyone tries to sell you something, say I'll have to think about it. Don't do anything that will have a big impact on your life or make any important decisions today. It's better to coast along, doing your job and minding your own business.

Lucky Number

873

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The quickwitted Gem may have exceptionally strong intuition today .If you feel your intuition is telling you something, pay attention! Those of you with in-laws may find some difficulty in communication with them now. It may be best to listen as much as possible and to say as little as you can. This is not a day for confrontation, so keep a low profile.

Lucky Number

865

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You may have to contend with business or personal power plays as the Moon completes her journey through your eighth house of other people's money. This is a good time to center yourself and focus your energy to avoid being used by so-called psychic vampires. You know the type; they attach themselves to you and seem to drain the life out of you. Steer clear of psychological manipulators.

Lucky Number

343

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Leo

July 23-August 22

The Moon clashes with Mars, making this a potentially stressful, and even upsetting day. Someone you care about could be struggling with anxiety, so try to be patient. Your calm and steady presence will be soothing. You don't really have to say anything . just be there. If you are struggling emotionally, take time out for a walk in nature.

Lucky Number

286

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You may find yourself in the service of your friends and associates now. If you're running yourself down just to please a demanding buddy, you need to rethink the relationship. If you are truly enjoying being useful and helpful to those you care about, you are on the right track. While the Moon passes through your sixth house of health and service, remember to treat your body with care.

Lucky Number

306

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Libra

September 23-October 22

The Aquarian Moon can mean creativity for some Crustaceans and romance for others; either way, your creative juices will be stirred .Passion, for better or for worse, is practically guaranteed by Mars adding a note of excitement to the mix . hang on to your hats because you are in for one exciting ride. Go with the flow, because one way or another, change is going to find you.

Lucky Number

819

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

The Moon moves through Aquarius and your fourth house of home and family, urging you to tend to the home fires today. For better or worse, your home and the people in it are a big part of who you are. You may not be able to change your family, but you can change the way you respond and react to their actions. Make a pledge to be the best you can be, challenging the others to follow your good example.

Lucky Number

217

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Keep talking today and you'll eventually get your point across: you have the opportunity to get your way before Mercury turns retrograde .Honey will catch more flies than vinegar, so sugarcoat your words if necessary. Romance is not out of the question, in fact, certain relationships are beginning to bloom at last.

Lucky Number

559

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Don't allow your financial worries to get you down today; obsessing over every little detail will not solve the overall problem. You may find your finances are tight this month, but you can remedy the situation through long-term planning. Prosperity is literally just around the corner, so have faith.

Lucky Number

401

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The week begins on a high note with the Moon in your sign, giving you added strength and charm. Romance is favoured this evening, so don't turn down invitations that come your way. Even the least sociable among you should enjoy the company of a few select others now. Give yourself permission to have some fun. Go a little wild under the stars.

Lucky Number

273

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Pisces

February 19-March 20

If the week gets underway with you feeling a little teary, just wait till tomorrow when Mercury turns retrograde in your sign. Keep a steady course and don't be distracted. Focus on helping others and supporting the less fortunate. A selfless approach always favors the Fish.

Lucky Number

862

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

