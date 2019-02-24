Horoscopes for Sunday, February 24, 2019

Aries
The changing Moon enters passionate Scorpio and your eighth house of sex, money, and power. You may feel a bit edgier than usual, especially when reality fails to live up to your hopes and dreams. Find positive uses for this energy, such as working towards making your world a better place. You can't control other people's actions, but you can control your responses and take positive action.
Lucky Number711
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
As much as you would like to spend time with your significant other, it seems your career and responsibilities are getting in the way. You need to make an effort to show your best friend or partner how important they are to you. Why not make plans to have a quiet dinner together tomorrow night? It is time to find out what your better half has been up to.
Lucky Number111
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
It's time to be more health conscious as the changing Moon enters your sixth house of health and service; many of you may be overdue for a physical exam. If you want to continue moving forward at work, you will have to take care of yourself! After all, you cannot burn the candle at both ends forever.
Lucky Number681
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
The emotional Moon enters Scorpio and your fifth house of pleasure and creativity, sparking romantic passions. Neptune in your ninth house of spiritual awareness adds a note of intrigue, creating a smoky and mysterious atmosphere. However, if you allow yourself to be seduced by an illusion, you may be very disappointed by tomorrow.
Lucky Number141
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
The next day or two may reveal discord at home. Patience on your part will be required as your idea of the perfect relationship and the reality of a potentially good relationship do not always coincide.
Lucky Number853
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
You may have a lot to say while the expressive Moon is touring your third house of communication. Romantic difficulties and communication problems with your children may make you unusually emotional this afternoon. You may need to listen with your heart. It isn't what is said but how it is said that matters.
Lucky Number461
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
The changing Moon enters intense Scorpio and your second house of personal finances, reminding you to watch your budget. With excitement loving Uranus in your seventh house of partnership for some time to come, you may have a hard time saving any money. Financial risks you take during the next two days or so are ill-advised. Wait for a better time.
Lucky Number640
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
The Moon enters your first house of personality today, giving you renewed emotional strength. Some of your emotions may be overpowering as the Moon dances with idealistic Neptune; try not to let yourself get carried away. On the positive side, you should be able to persuade others to your point of view with very little effort. Your charm and magnetism are strong.
Lucky Number103
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
The changing Moon enters your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, so you may want to keep your own counsel as you are more likely to say something that will confuse or embarrass yourself or your listeners. Better to bite your tongue than stick your foot in your mouth.
Lucky Number913
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
Imaginative Neptune and the intuitive Moon combine to generate a great deal of creative energy today. Unfortunately, no one seems to agree on the best course of action, preventing you from making any progress. You may need to simply work on your projects alone for the next day or so. Let your peers and associates argue among themselves while you keep a low profile.
Lucky Number492
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
The changing Moon enters your tenth house of career and status, bringing out a power struggle between you and someone in authority. Hold your ground if you are currently involved in a project that will eventually improve the overall structure. Pick your battles wisely, compromising where necessary but standing firm for important principles and issues.
Lucky Number900
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
You may feel nervous and uncomfortable when asked to attempt anything new today. Don't allow insecurity to hold you back; you can accomplish anything you put your mind to. However, you may want to research new subjects and activities carefully before you become involved. The more you understand, the better prepared you will be to face new challenges.
