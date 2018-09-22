Horoscopes for Saturday, September 22, 2018

Aries
As Mercury enters Libra, someone is rather provocative, making remarks that seem calculated to set you on edge or send fur flying, especially if these concern religion, politics or the law. Don't rise to the bait, but maintain your cool. Lawyers and legal matters, debates, contract negotiations, partnership or other alliances, and joint ventures of any kind are in the frame. Remember, it takes two to tango!
Lucky Number471
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
Focus on schedules and assignment of tasks and responsibilities related to your own work as well as to those who may work for or with you. As Mercury enters Libra, your daily routine fills with details, messages, and information. Whether or not your focus is on employment, be more concerned with organization, methods, and planning in general. It's worth gathering information regarding your health and physical fitness, or consultations with professionals in these areas.
Lucky Number778
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
You don't like being told what to do at the moment, as you'll make more than plain. Other people are unlikely to appreciate your stroppy mood, so you could be in for a fight. Do things in your own time and at your own pace. As Merc moves into stylish Libra, creative communication projects may feature over the next fortnight. Plans, discussions, and business transactions involve entertainment, social events, children's education or activities, or speculative ventures. Love notes are in the frame!
Lucky Number993
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
The focus of your attention in coming weeks leans to real estate transactions, repairs or other matters related to your home or property. Family discussions, family business transactions, and correspondence with or short trips to visit relatives are in the frame. You may be inspired to collect and restore family heirlooms, gather information on your family's genealogy and other aspects of family history, or visit your childhood home. Cast an eye around your home to see if you can improve it in some way. You could come up with some great interior design ideas.
Lucky Number464
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
You are no doubt going to be busier than usual as Mercury speeds into Libra. Business projects (especially sales), contacts with siblings, correspondence, educational meetings, neighborhood activities, errands, or travel are all in the wind. Information and ideas are flowing. Your attention may also be taken up with such concerns as cars and other vehicles, computers, or mechanical and electrical equipment for home or office.
Lucky Number997
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
As Mercury spins into Libra, the majority of paperwork, writing, meetings, and discussions over the next week or two is likely to involve finances. Transacting business, increasing income, conserving monetary assets, monitoring expenditures, and comparison shopping should be on your agenda too. You need to discuss, or even defend and reassess your priorities and values.
Lucky Number937
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
As Merc flows into Libra, you need a break from your usual routine today, otherwise you'll become bored and restless. A greater urge to talk about yourself means your thoughts and discussions tend to be self-centered. Circumstances may require that others present some sort of written review of your personality or performance, or speak to you about aspects of your appearance and personality. Ideally, you should liven up your schedule before you start to feel as though you're climbing the walls.
Lucky Number743
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
As Mercury slips behind the scenes into Libra, information or activities must be kept confidential, or perhaps you are less than inclined to share your thoughts or ideas. Gathering information about the past or contact with people from your past is in the frame. Messages may be very subtle or contain hidden meanings meant only for your understanding. Follow your intuition, get in touch with your subconscious, and pay closer attention to your dreams.
Lucky Number821
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
Circumstances over the next two weeks encourage an increase in communication and activities with friends. There may also be increased interactions or travel with children, especially children that are not biologically yours but for whom you have responsibility. Why not take more interest in clubs and associations? Activities such as fund raising, membership drives, or newsletters may be on your agenda.
Lucky Number622
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
As the Divine Messenger moves to Libra, a public forum of some kind enables you to express your ideas or share your knowledge and skills. Circumstances are likely to increase your communications with superiors, clients, and a parent, as does the potential for having to comply with government regulations or those imposed by some similar authority.
Lucky Number696
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
As Mercury heads into Libra, your attention turns to long distance travel, international business, or diplomatic endeavors. Cultural events, court decisions, higher education, advanced training, study or use of foreign languages, religious or political interests, publishing, direct-mail promotions, or advertising are all in the frame. You may seek correspondence or discussions regarding a second marriage, in-laws, or a relative's health or job.
Lucky Number081
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
Psychological analysis, or assessment and development of your talent and skills may claim your time as Mercury enters Libra. Joint income may also be the subject of plans or discussions. You may be kept busier than usual handling inheritance, tax or insurance matters, preparing investment analysis, and allocating funds for the repayment or collection of debts.
