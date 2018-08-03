Horoscopes for Friday, August 3, 2018

Aries
The more effort you put into your daily activities today, the more you'll get out of them. If it's impossible to get anything out of your current schedule other than acute frustration, then this is another reminder that you need to find ways to change things for the better. If you're lucky there could be good news about a pay rise, bonus or perk on its way to you.
Lucky Number918
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
This is another great day for enjoyment and fun whenever possible. You're in a very light-hearted mood right now and this will rub off on most of the people you meet. If you've currently got high hopes that your relationship with you-know-who will develop into something wonderful, what happens now will have you jumping for joy.
Lucky Number953
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
It's a day for enjoying home comforts and not doing anything too strenuous. You might fancy doing a bit of gardening or tidying up around the house but you'll draw the line at slogging your guts out. If you know that a loved one needs a shoulder to cry on this is a very good day for drawing them to one side and encouraging them to confide in you.
Lucky Number214
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
This is another day for making the most of your social skills while they're in such abundance. Once again you'll enjoy mixing with people you know well, but you might also get the chance to make some new acquaintances at some point. If you've been toying with the idea of enrolling in a club or society, you might decide to bite the bullet now and it's certainly a great opportunity to do so.
Lucky Number291
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
If you're busy at work all your efforts won't be in vain because they'll come to the notice of someone influential. This is a good day for sorting out financial matters with the help of someone who knows what they're talking about. They'll soon put you on the right track and might also give you some valuable advice.
Lucky Number307
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Virgo
You're in a remarkably optimistic mood today, and determined to look on the bright side at every opportunity. Speaking of opportunities, there are plenty in the pipeline right now and all you've got to do is spot them when they appear. Some will be more than obvious while others will require a second glance or a lot of faith. Give them all a fair trial.
Lucky Number212
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
Close relationships blossom today because you're so keen to create a sense of intimacy and safety. This is just what you want if you've recently become involved with someone and you're still on your best behavior with one other, because some of the barriers between you will fall away now. It's also a lovely day for enjoying your own company at some point.
Lucky Number577
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
Once again you're eager to be with friends and other people who share your outlook on life. If you've been hoping that you can turn a friend into a lover, this is a good day to work on it. They may not fall into your arms instantly but you'll be able to make a big impression on them, and you'll also get a better idea of whether you're wasting your time or they're as smitten with you as you are with them.
Lucky Number738
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
This is one of those enjoyable days when everything seems to go right. People are cooperative, colleagues are friendly and even bosses are considerate. You'll have plenty to smile about if you're participating in a discussion or meeting, because you'll find it easy to get your point across. You'll also do well if you're attending a job interview or salary review.
Lucky Number164
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
It's another day when you feel on top of the world, and eager to get as much enjoyment out of everything as possible. It will help if you can abandon your usual routine and do something much more exciting instead, particularly if this means taking off on a day trip or visiting somewhere that's steeped in atmosphere, culture or history.
Lucky Number128
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
It's a terrific day for enjoying home comforts and for being with people you know inside out. You'll be much happier doing this than if you have to spend a lot of time in unfamiliar surroundings. While you're in this family-frame of mind, it's a good opportunity to discuss sticky, domestic topics with the people concerned.
Lucky Number522
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
You're still in a very gregarious mood, so enjoy it while it lasts. This is a great day for any form of socializing, whether it's business or pleasure, because you've got the happy knack of being able to bring out the best in other people and make them feel that you're genuinely interested in them. Play your cards right and you could be a big hit with a certain someone now.
