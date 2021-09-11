Celebrities

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON

ABC’s “This Week” — U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy; Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Manchin.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel; Dr. James Versalovic, pathologist-in-chief at Texas Children’s Hospital; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Murthy, Sanders, Manchin.

September 11, 2021 12:49 AM
