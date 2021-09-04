Celebrities

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Govs. Larry Hogan, R-Md., and Andy Beshear, D-Ky.; former Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo.; former Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Va.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas; Cynthia Lee Sheng, president of Jefferson Parish, Louisiana; Sue Gordon, former deputy director of national intelligence.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — White House chief of staff Ron Klain; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Celebrities

Joan Washington, UK voice coach to Hollywood stars, is dead

September 04, 2021 12:22 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service