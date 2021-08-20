Celebrities

US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

1 . "Billy Summers″ by Stephen King (Scribner)

2 . ″American Marxism″ by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)

3 . ″ Vortex ″ by Catherine Coulter (William Morrow)

4 . ″It Ends With Us″ by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

5. ″The Last Thing He Told Me″ by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

6. ″The Long Slide″ by Tucker Carlson (Threshold Editions)

7. ″People We Meet on Vacation″ by Emily Henry (Berkley)

8. ″The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo″ by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

9. ″Her Deadly Touch″ by Lisa Regan (Bookouture )

10. ″ Finding Lexie″ by Susan Stoker (Susan Stoker)

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

11. ″Our Class Is a Family″ by Shannon Olsen; art by Sandie Sonke (Shannon Olsen)

12. ″Where the Crawdads Sing″ by Delia Owens (Putnam)

13. ″They Both Die at the End″ by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)

14. ″Atomic Habits″ by James Clear (Avery)

15. ″The Paper Palace″ by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

16. ″Verity″ by Colleen Hoover (Hoover Ink)

17. ″The Midnight Library″ by Matt Haig (Viking)

18. ″The President’s Daughter″ by James Patterson, Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

19. ″Malibu Rising″ by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

20. ″The Four Agreements″ by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)

21. ″Dune″ by Frank Herbert (Ace)

22 . ″The Return″ by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

23. ″The Silent Patient″ by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

24. ″ The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book″ by Eric Carle (Philomel)

25. ″The Song of Achilles″ by Madeline Miller (Ecco)

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Celebrities

‘Twilight’ backer gets 5 years in prison in fraud case

August 20, 2021 4:03 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service