Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :

1. Foo Fighters; $1,591,826; $84.55.

2. L.A.B; $519,115; $59.70.

3. Toby Keith; $378,517; $68.77.

4. Little Big Town; $336,085; $71.84.

5. Gabriel Iglesias; $235,857; $62.23.

6. Cody Johnson; $220,942; $45.84.

7. Jamey Johnson; $182,778; $42.73.

8. “The Royal Comedy Tour” / Sommore; $178,122; $80.42.

9. Goose; $168,652; $51.95.

10. Styx; $166,815; $69.94.

11. Blues Traveler; $158,515; $61.45.

12. Keith Sweat; $150,208; $51.27.

13. Foreigner; $143,039; $68.01.

14. Gary Allan; $141,264; $48.82.

15. Koe Wetzel; $139,321; $41.18.

16. Daniel Sloss; $132,590; $37.09.

17. The Beach Boys; $130,850; $80.55.

18. Jo Koy; $125,766; $55.01.

19. Tracy Lawrence / Clay Walker; $120,781; $51.62.

20. Aaron Lewis; $95,054; $52.29..

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

