Celebrities

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Toby Keith; $378,517; $68.77.

2. Little Big Town; $336,085; $71.84.

3. Gabriel Iglesias; $248,120; $58.49.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

4. Cody Johnson; $225,104; $45.48.

5. Jamey Johnson; $181,580; $41.07.

6. Deadmau5; $179,905; $33.32.

7. Styx; $168,077; $68.84.

8. Blues Traveler; $158,515; $61.45.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

9. Koe Wetzel; $144,586; $40.95.

10. Pablo López; $143,870; $54.53.

11. Foreigner; $143,039; $68.01.

12. Goose; $141,973; $51.30.

13. Gary Allan; $141,264; $48.82.

14. Cangrejeros; $137,593; $24.47.

15. Chris Tomlin; $135,320; $36.23.

16. The Beach Boys; $130,850; $80.55.

17. Jo Koy; $125,766; $55.01.

18. Daniel Sloss; $97,707; $36.99.

19. Jason & Spider; $97,111; $35.79.

20. Aaron Lewis; $95,054; $52.29.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Celebrities

Ex-NBA star’s sister gets probation for threatening witness

July 30, 2021 6:55 PM

Celebrities

MyPillow advertiser shunning Fox for refusal to air ad

July 30, 2021 6:58 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service