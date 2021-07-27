Celebrities

The top 10 books on the Apple Store

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. Black Ice by Brad Thor - 9781982104146 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

2. I Alone Can Fix It by Carol Leonnig & Philip Rucker - 9780593298954 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. False Witness by Karin Slaughter - 9780062858948 - (William Morrow)

4. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave - 9781501171369 - (Simon & Schuster)

5. The Cellist by Daniel Silva - 9780062834911 - (Harper)

6. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller - 9780593329849 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman - 9780735220706 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. The Rookie by Kendall Ryan - No ISBN Available - (Kendall Ryan)

9. American Marxism by Mark R. Levin - 9781501136016 - (Threshold Editions)

10. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid - 9781524798666 - (Random House Publishing Group)

