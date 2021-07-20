Her story: 1st time all-female broadcast crew calls MLB game

YouTube in-game reporter Alanna Rizzo, part of an all-female broadcast crew, interviews Brandon Lowe, left, after the Rays' 9-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles in a baseball game Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) AP

There was history — and her story, too — in the broadcast booth at Tropicana Field on Tuesday night.

For the first time in Major League Baseball history, an all-female announcing crew called a game as the Tampa Bay Rays played the Baltimore Orioles.

The YouTube broadcast featured Melanie Newman on play-by-play with Sarah Langs as the analyst. Alanna Rizzo was the on-field reporter, and Heidi Watney and Lauren Gardner hosted the pregame and postgame coverage.

“This was so much FUN!” Langs tweeted after the Rays' 9-3 win.

“Honored to be part of a historic moment, but more than anything, just so overjoyed to get to work alongside" her colleagues, she said, praising them as “Strong, smart & inspiring WOMEN and PEOPLE!”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Newman is the Orioles' play-by-play radio announcer, Langs writes for MLB.com and Rizzo, Watney and Gardner are on air for MLB Network.

“It’s not a novelty, it’s about normalcy,” MLB Network tweeted.

“Trailblazers” posted the official MLB Twitter account.

Tennis champion and social justice advocate Billie Jean King celebrated the broadcast by posting on Twitter: “It’s a history-making night for #MLB.”