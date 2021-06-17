DC United plays Inter Miami CF after Kamara’s 2-goal game

Inter Miami CF (2-4-2) vs. DC United (3-5-0)

Washington, D.C.; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United +128, Inter Miami CF +215, Draw +228; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: DC United plays Inter Miami CF after Ola Kamara totaled two goals against Inter Miami CF.

DC United put together a 5-12-6 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 2-6-4 in home matches. DC United scored 25 goals a season ago and had 12 assists.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Inter Miami CF put together a 7-13-3 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 2-10-1 in road games. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 38.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. DC United won the last meeting 3-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Edison Flores (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured), Erik Sorga (injured).

Inter Miami CF: Robbie Robinson (injured).