Celebrities

DC United plays Inter Miami CF after Kamara’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Inter Miami CF (2-4-2) vs. DC United (3-5-0)

Washington, D.C.; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United +128, Inter Miami CF +215, Draw +228; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: DC United plays Inter Miami CF after Ola Kamara totaled two goals against Inter Miami CF.

DC United put together a 5-12-6 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 2-6-4 in home matches. DC United scored 25 goals a season ago and had 12 assists.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Inter Miami CF put together a 7-13-3 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 2-10-1 in road games. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 38.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. DC United won the last meeting 3-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Edison Flores (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured), Erik Sorga (injured).

Inter Miami CF: Robbie Robinson (injured).

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.

CLAIM OFFER

Celebrities

Judge to mediate dispute over Columbus statue in Pittsburgh

June 17, 2021 12:53 AM

Celebrities

Ann Ratray, actor who became coveted drama coach, dies at 81

June 17, 2021 12:53 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service