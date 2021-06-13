Texas 10th: Kyle Busch gets 99th career NASCAR Xfinity win

Kyle Busch celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) AP

Kyle Busch stayed in front through two late restarts at Texas with pushes from series points leader Austin Cindric, the last going into a green-white overtime finish, to get his 99th career NASCAR Xfinity victory Saturday.

It was Busch's 10th Xfinity win at Texas, where he led six times for 94 of the 171 laps and won for the second time in two starts this year — he also won the inaugural race on the road course in Austin, Texas. He led the final 32 laps, including the four extra because of the 10th and final caution.

Busch already had twice as many as Mark Martin’s 49 career victories that are the second-most in series history. Busch had said in the past he would retire from the series after 100 wins, but indicated afterward that Joe Gibbs has already committed him to races into next season.

The win was the 300th overall for Joe Gibbs Racing in Cup and Xfinity with Toyota.

Justin Allgaier finished second and led 23 laps, never able to regain the lead despite being side-by-side with Busch on three restarts in the closing stretch. Cindric was third, followed by Daniel Hemric, Brandon Jones, A.J. Allmendinger and Noah Gragson, who last October was passed on the final turn to miss out on a victory at Texas.

After a restart with 29 laps left, following a questionable caution involving Jones, Busch was on the inside of Allgaier, who then had Cindric behind him. Busch and Allgaier were side-by-side and appeared to bump on the backstretch, with Allgaier on the inside by time they got back to the line before Busch finally cleared and stayed in front the rest of the race.

The yellow flag came out when Jones got loose and started to spin in Turn 4, though he quickly regained control of the No. 19 Toyota without hitting anything.

Busch took the inside line for the final two restarts, taking off both times.

Myatt Snider crashed on the backstretch with 10 laps to go in regulation when he was hit behind by Josh Berry, who earlier made contact that knocked playoff contender Jeb Burton out of the race.

On Lap 163 of the scheduled 167, Harrison Burton crashed hard after getting loose in the compound traction on the track. Burton won at Texas last October.

Jeb Burton was done after crashing hard into the inside wall on the 60th lap. He slid out of control after slight contact from behind from Berry, who was heard on the radio taking responsibility and telling his crew to apologize. Burton's response was that he didn't care and would see him after the race.