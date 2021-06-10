Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

Celebrities

1. “Freed” by E.L. James (Bloom Books)

2. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

3. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

4. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

5. “Oh by the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

6. “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston (St. Martin's Griffin)

7. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 5” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (VIZ Media LLC)

8. “Legacy” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

9. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 28” by Kohel Horikoshi (VIZ Media LLC)

10. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

11. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

12. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

13. “Jackpot” by Stuart Woods and Bryon Quertermous (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

14. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 10” by Gege Akutami (VIZ Media LLC)

15. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

16. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

17. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

18. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 22” by Koyoharu Gotouge (VIZ Media LLC)

19. “Killing the Mob” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)

20. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

21. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

22. “How the Word Is Passed” by Clint Smith (Little, Brown)

23. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

24. “The Other Black Girl” by Zakiya Dalila Harris (Atria Books)

25. “After the Fall” by Ben Rhodes (Random House)

