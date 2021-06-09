Celebrities

List of winners at the 2021 CMT Music Awards

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town, right, presents Kane Brown with the award for male video of the year for "Worship You" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town, right, presents Kane Brown with the award for male video of the year for "Worship You" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

A list of winners at the 2021 CMT Music Awards, held Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.

— Video of the year: Carrie Underwood and John Legend, “Hallelujah"

— Female video of the year: Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones"

— Male video of the year: Kane Brown, “Worship You"

— Duo/group video of the year: Little Big Town, “Wine, Beer, Whiskey"

— Breakthrough video of the year: Dylan Scott, “Nobody"

— Collaborative video of the year: Chris Young and Kane Brown, “Famous Friends"

— CMT performance of the year: Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey, “The Other Girl" (from the 2020 CMT Music Awards)

— Best family feature: Taylor Swift, “The Best Day (Taylor's Version)"

— CMT Equal Play Award: Linda Martell

