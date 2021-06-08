Celebrities

The top 10 books on the Apple Store

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

US Bestseller List - Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. Freed by E L James - 9781728251059 - (Sourcebooks, Inc)

2. Golden Girl by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316256667 - (Little, Brown and Company)

3. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave - 9781501171369 - (Simon & Schuster)

4. Jackpot by Bryon Quertermous & Stuart Woods - 9780593188477 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid - 9781524798666 - (Random House Publishing Group)

6. Legacy by Nora Roberts - 9781250272942 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

7. The Rival by Kendall Ryan - No ISBN Available - (Kendall Ryan)

8. The President’s Daughter by Bill Clinton & James Patterson - 9780316540735 - (Little, Brown and Company and Knopf)

9. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir - 9780593135211 - (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Unfinished Business by J. A. Jance - 9781982131135 - (Gallery Books)

