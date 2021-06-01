Celebrities

The top 10 books on the Apple Store

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. Legacy by Nora Roberts - 9781250272942 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave - 9781501171369 - (Simon & Schuster)

3. Shadow Storm by Christine Feehan - 9780593333136 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. The Saboteurs by Clive Cussler & Jack Du Brul - 9780593191231 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica - 9781488073960 - (Park Row Books)

6. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir - 9780593135211 - (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Dream Spinner by Kristen Ashley - 9781538733943 - (Grand Central Publishing)

8. Blue Moon by Lee Child - 9780399593550 - (Random House Publishing Group)

9. A Gambling Man by David Baldacci - 9781538719664 - (Grand Central Publishing)

10. The New Girl by Daniel Silva - 9780062834898 - (Harper)

