Rays play the Royals after Glasnow’s strong outing

Kansas City Royals (23-24, third in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (31-20, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (2-3, 4.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Rays: Shane McClanahan (1-0, 4.03 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -168, Royals +146; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Tyler Glasnow. Glasnow threw eight innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with 11 strikeouts against Kansas City.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Rays are 12-13 on their home turf. Tampa Bay is hitting a collective batting average of .231 this season, led by Joey Wendle with an average of .305.

The Royals have gone 11-11 away from home. Kansas City has hit 43 home runs this season, last in the American League. Carlos Santana leads the club with 10, averaging one every 16 at-bats.

The Rays won the last meeting 2-1. J.P. Feyereisen earned his first victory and Manuel Margot went 2-for-5 with an RBI for Tampa Bay. Tyler Zuber took his second loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .453.

Santana leads the Royals with 32 RBIs and is batting .250.

Memorial Day Sale Unlimited digital access - $3 for 3 months CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 9-1, .259 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Royals: 6-4, .223 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Luis Patino: (finger), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).

Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Hunter Dozier: (concussion).