Marlins play Phillies, aim to build on Alcantara’s strong outing

Philadelphia Phillies (24-25, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (23-25, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-4, 3.94 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara threw eight innings, surrendering two runs on two hits with four strikeouts against Philadelphia.

The Marlins are 9-8 against NL East teams. Miami's team on-base percentage of .292 is last in the National League. Miguel Rojas leads the lineup with an OBP of .349.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Phillies have gone 12-14 against division opponents. Philadelphia has slugged .378 this season. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with a mark of .492.

The Phillies won the last meeting 2-0. Vince Velasquez earned his second victory and Hoskins went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Sandy Alcantara registered his fourth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rojas leads the Marlins with 19 extra base hits and is batting .271.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 10 home runs and is slugging .492.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

Phillies: 3-7, .232 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Lewis Brinson: (undisclosed), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Scott Kingery: (dizziness), Bryce Harper: (forearm), Didi Gregorius: (elbow), J.T. Realmuto: (hand).