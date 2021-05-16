Celebrities

Florida’s amusement parks loosen pandemic mask requirements

The Associated Press

FILE - IN this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, A family walks past Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom, at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Florida's major theme parks are adjusting their face mask policies after the federal government loosened its recommendations as more people get vaccinated for the coronavirus. Visitors to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios-Orlando were allowed Saturday, May 15, 2021 to remove their masks when they are outdoors except when they are on attractions, in line or riding a tram or other transportation.(Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)
FILE - IN this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, A family walks past Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom, at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Florida's major theme parks are adjusting their face mask policies after the federal government loosened its recommendations as more people get vaccinated for the coronavirus. Visitors to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios-Orlando were allowed Saturday, May 15, 2021 to remove their masks when they are outdoors except when they are on attractions, in line or riding a tram or other transportation.(Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File) Joe Burbank AP
ORLANDO, Fla.

Florida's major theme parks are adjusting their face mask policies after the federal government loosened its recommendations as more people get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Visitors to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios-Orlando were allowed Saturday to remove their masks when they are outdoors except when they are on attractions, in line or riding a tram or other transportation.

Masks remain mandatory indoors except in restaurants when seated. Disney requires they be worn except when actively eating and drinking.

SeaWorld Orlando and its sister park. Tampa's Busch Gardens, are going even further, allowing guests who say they are fully vaccinated to to remove their masks throughout the parks. The two parks will not require proof of vaccination, but are asking guests to “respectfully comply.”

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said people could stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. The CDC guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.

CLAIM OFFER

Celebrities

Bucks play the Bulls, aim for 4th straight victory

May 16, 2021 12:38 PM

Celebrities

New signs in Gary direct people to Jackson 5’s former home

May 16, 2021 12:38 PM

Celebrities

Los Angeles plays New Orleans on 4-game win streak

May 16, 2021 12:38 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service