Atlanta plays Houston, looks for 4th straight victory

Houston Rockets (17-54, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (40-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta comes into a matchup with Houston as winners of three consecutive games.

The Hawks have gone 24-11 in home games. Atlanta ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up just 111.6 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

The Rockets have gone 8-27 away from home. Houston has a 10-27 record against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hawks won 119-107 in the last meeting on March 16. Danilo Gallinari led Atlanta with 29 points, and Victor Oladipo led Houston with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bogdan Bogdanovic leads the Hawks with 3.3 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 16.4 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Trae Young is averaging 21.9 points and 3 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Kelly Olynyk has shot 55.5% and is averaging 19.1 points for the Rockets. Khyri Thomas is averaging five assists and 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 112.6 points, 46.6 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 6.6 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 47.8% shooting.

Rockets: 2-8, averaging 117.1 points, 43.4 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.4 points on 51.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Tony Snell: day to day (achilles), Cam Reddish: out (achilles).

Rockets: Avery Bradley: out (personal), D.J. Wilson: out (health and safety protocols), Dante Exum: out (calf), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (ankle), David Nwaba: out (wrist), Sterling Brown: out (knee), John Wall: out for season (hamstring), Eric Gordon: out (groin), Christian Wood: out (ankle), Danuel House: out (ankle).