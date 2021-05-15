San Francisco plays Pittsburgh following Gausman’s strong performance

San Francisco Giants (23-15, first in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (16-22, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Johnny Cueto (2-1, 3.52 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Pirates: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +114, Giants -131; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Kevin Gausman. Gausman pitched eight innings, giving up one run on five hits with 12 strikeouts against Pittsburgh.

The Pirates are 7-10 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh has slugged .341, last in the league. Colin Moran leads the team with a .468 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Giants are 9-11 in road games. San Francisco has hit 49 home runs this season, sixth in the National League. Brandon Crawford leads the team with eight, averaging one every 12.2 at-bats.

The Pirates won the last meeting 3-2. Luis Oviedo notched his first victory and Adam Frazier went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple and an RBI for Pittsburgh. Caleb Baragar took his first loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds is third on the Pirates with three home runs and is slugging .465.

Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 15 extra base hits and eight RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .220 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Giants: 6-4, .229 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (right shoulder), Austin Davis: (elbow), Kyle Crick: (undisclosed), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Phillip Evans: (left hamstring), Colin Moran: (left groin), Ke'Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (right ankle), Alex Dickerson: (shoulder), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Donovan Solano: (calf), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring).