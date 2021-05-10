Intersect ENT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT) on Monday reported a loss of $20 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 42 cents per share.

The maker of absorbable nasal implants posted revenue of $24.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.3 million.

Intersect ENT expects full-year revenue in the range of $117 million to $121 million.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Intersect ENT shares have decreased 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 56% in the last 12 months.