Intersect ENT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

MENLO PARK, Calif.

Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT) on Monday reported a loss of $20 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 42 cents per share.

The maker of absorbable nasal implants posted revenue of $24.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.3 million.

Intersect ENT expects full-year revenue in the range of $117 million to $121 million.

Intersect ENT shares have decreased 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 56% in the last 12 months.

