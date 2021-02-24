Nets play the Magic on 7-game win streak

Orlando Magic (13-19, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (21-12, second in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn will look to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Nets take on Orlando.

The Nets are 10-9 in conference matchups. Brooklyn scores 121.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Magic have gone 9-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando ranks ninth in the NBA giving up only 110.7 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nets won 122-115 in the last meeting on Jan. 16. Kevin Durant led Brooklyn with 42 points, and Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is shooting 49.5% and averaging 25.2 points. DeAndre Jordan is shooting 72.5% and averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Vucevic is averaging 23.9 points and 11.7 rebounds for the Magic. Terrence Ross is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers and scoring 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 118.6 points, 39.1 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points on 49.9% shooting.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 105.9 points, 48.8 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 45.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: out (hip), Jeff Green: out (shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (hamstring).

Magic: Cole Anthony: out (rib), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Aaron Gordon: out (ankle).