Barcelona sees sixth night of protests for jailed rapper

A person carrying goods runs from a smashed shop window during a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. A fifth night of peaceful protests to denounce the imprisonment of a Spanish rap artist once more devolved into clashes between police and fringe group members who set up street barricades and smashed storefront windows in Barcelona. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu) AP

Protests in support of a jailed rapper turned violent for a sixth consecutive night in Barcelona on Sunday.

Protesters mostly dressed in black have hurled stones and other objects at police officers standing guard outside the National Police headquarters in the center of the Spanish city.

More than 100 people have been arrested from violent clashes with police since Pablo Hasél was arrested on Tuesday to serve a ninth-month prison sentence for his lyrics that insulted the Spanish monarch and praised terrorism violence.