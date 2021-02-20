Holy Cross, BU meet in conference play

Holy Cross (3-10, 3-10) vs. Boston University (5-6, 5-6)

Case Gym, Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patriot League foes meet as Holy Cross takes on Boston University. Holy Cross fell 78-69 at home to Boston University in its last outing. Boston University is coming off a 78-69 win at Holy Cross in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Boston University's Javante McCoy has averaged 16.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while Walter Whyte has put up 14.6 points and six rebounds. For the Crusaders, Gerrale Gates has averaged 17.4 points and 7.6 rebounds while Austin Butler has put up 14.2 points and 8.6 rebounds.MIGHTY MCCOY: McCoy has connected on 26.9 percent of the 26 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 12 over the last five games. He's also made 80.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Holy Cross is 0-10 when it allows at least 74 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

STREAK STATS: Holy Cross has lost its last three road games, scoring 70 points, while allowing 92.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston University is rated first among Patriot League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.7 percent. The Terriers have averaged 11.3 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25