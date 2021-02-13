Memphis plays Sacramento on 3-game road slide

Memphis Grizzlies (10-11, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (12-13, 10th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will attempt to break its three-game road slide when the Grizzlies visit Sacramento.

The Kings have gone 6-9 against Western Conference teams. Sacramento is sixth in the Western Conference shooting 37.3% from deep, led by Tyrese Haliburton shooting 44.9% from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies are 4-6 in Western Conference play. Memphis ranks third in the Western Conference with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 3.2.

The teams square off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison Barnes is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Kings. Buddy Hield is averaging 17.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 38.0% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Ja Morant is averaging 18.5 points and 2.3 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks is averaging 14 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 38.0% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 114.3 points, 45.8 rebounds, 27 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points on 44.7% shooting.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 115.2 points, 42.6 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 9.8 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points on 49.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Marvin Bagley III: out (calf), De'Aaron Fox: out (knee).

Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: out (foot), Desmond Bane: out (personal), Brandon Clarke: out (calf), Sean McDermott: out (shoulder), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (hip), De'Anthony Melton: out (shoulder).