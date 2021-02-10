Ga. Southern, Ga. State meet in conference play

Georgia Southern (12-9, 6-6) vs. Georgia State (8-5, 2-4)

GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes meet as Georgia Southern matches up against Georgia State. Georgia Southern got past Troy by 15 on the road on Saturday. Georgia State lost 70-67 loss at home to South Alabama on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Georgia State's Eliel Nsoseme, Corey Allen and Kane Williams have collectively scored 45 percent of all Panthers points this season, though that figure has dropped to 23 percent over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Panthers have allowed only 72.5 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 81.4 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.BRILLIANT BRYANT: Zack Bryant has connected on 34.8 percent of the 66 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 19 over his last five games. He's also converted 80.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Southern is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 12-4 when scoring at least 60.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Georgia State is a perfect 6-0 when it turns the ball over 11 times or fewer. The Panthers are 2-5 when they record more than 11 turnovers. Georgia Southern has created 15.8 turnovers per game in conference play and 17.7 per game over its last three.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State is rated first among Sun Belt teams with an average of 81.8 points per game.

