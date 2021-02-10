E. Illinois, JSU meet in conference play

Eastern Illinois (7-14, 4-10) vs. Jacksonville State (12-7, 8-5)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: OVC foes meet as Eastern Illinois matches up against Jacksonville State. Both teams are coming off of big victories this past Saturday. Jacksonville State earned a 66-54 win on the road over Southeast Missouri, while Eastern Illinois won 86-72 at home against Tennessee State.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Darian Adams, Brandon Huffman and Kayne Henry have collectively scored 41 percent of Jacksonville State's points this season. For Eastern Illinois, Marvin Johnson, Jordan Skipper-Brown, Kashawn Charles, Henry Abraham and Sammy Friday IV have collectively accounted for 55 percent of all Eastern Illinois scoring.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Johnson has accounted for 61 percent of all Eastern Illinois field goals over the last three games. Johnson has 23 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Illinois is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 7-3 when scoring at least 67.

COLD SPELL: Jacksonville State has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 79.7 points while giving up 89.7.

LOOSENING UP: The Eastern Illinois defense has forced 13.6 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 10.3 turnovers over its last three games.

