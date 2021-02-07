Sacramento plays Los Angeles on 3-game win streak

Sacramento Kings (11-11, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (17-7, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

The Clippers have gone 5-1 against division opponents. Los Angeles averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 11-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Kings are 1-4 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Sacramento allows the most points in the Western Conference, giving up 118.6 points while allowing opponents to shoot 48.1%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Clippers won 115-96 in the last matchup on Jan. 20. Kawhi Leonard led LA with 32 points, and De'Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Batum is second on the Clippers averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 10.4 points per game while shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc. Leonard is averaging 23.4 points and five rebounds while shooting 42.8% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Fox leads the Kings averaging 22.4 points and is adding 3.2 rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 5.1 assists and 11 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 115.2 points, 46.2 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points on 46.1% shooting.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 112.6 points, 42.9 rebounds, 25.9 assists, seven steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points on 46.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Patrick Beverley: out (knee), Paul George: out (foot).

Kings: DaQuan Jeffries: out (left ankle).