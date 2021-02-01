FILE - Chris Rock presents the award for outstanding comedy series at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards on March 30, 2019, in Los Angeles. Rock turns 56 on Feb. 7. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File, File) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 7-13

Feb. 7: Saxophonist Brian Travers of UB40 is 62. Comedian Robert Smigel (Triumph the Insult Comic Dog) is 61. Actor James Spader is 61. Country singer Garth Brooks is 59. Keyboardist David Bryan of Bon Jovi is 59. Comedian Chris Rock is 56. Actor Jason Gedrick (“Windfall,” ″Boomtown”) is 54. Actor Essence Atkins (“Half and Half,” ″Smart Guy”) is 49. Guitarist Wes Borland of Limp Bizkit is 46. Bassist Tom Blankenship of My Morning Jacket is 43. Actor Ashton Kutcher is 43. Actor Tina Majorino (“Napoleon Dynamite,” ″Veronica Mars”) is 36. Actor Deborah Ann Woll (“True Blood”) is 36.

Feb. 8: Composer-conductor John Williams is 89. ABC News anchor Ted Koppel is 81. Actor Nick Nolte is 81. Comedian Robert Klein is 79. Actor-guitarist Creed Batton (“The Office”) (The Grass Roots) is 78. Actor Brooke Adams is 72. Actor Mary Steenburgen is 68. Author John Grisham is 66. Actor Henry Czerny (“Revenge,” ″The Tudors”) is 62. Singer Vince Neil of Motley Crue is 60. Actor Missy Yager (“Manchester by the Sea”) is 53. Actor Mary McCormack is 52. Actor Susan Misner (“Billions,” “The Americans”) is 50. Musician Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk is 47. Actor Seth Green (“Austin Powers,” ″Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is 47. Actor Joshua Morrow (“The Young and the Restless”) is 47. Bassist Phoenix of Linkin Park is 44. Actor William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”) is 41. Actor Jim Parrack (“True Blood”) is 40. Musician Joey Ryan of Milk Carton Kids is 39. Actor Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”) is 37. Musician Anderson .Paak is 35. Actor Karle Warren (“Judging Amy”) is 29.

Feb. 9: Roger Mudd is 93. Actor Janet Suzman is 82. Actor-turned-politician Sheila James Kuehl (“The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis”) is 80. Singer Carole King is 79. Singer Barbara Lewis is 78. Actor Joe Pesci is 78. Author Alice Walker (“The Color Purple”) is 77. Actor Mia Farrow is 76. Singer Joe Ely is 74. Actor Judith Light (“Ugly Betty,” ″Who’s the Boss”) is 72. Saxophonist Dennis “DT” Thomas of Kool and the Gang is 70. Actor Charles Shaughnessy (“The Nanny”) is 66. Actor Ed Amatrudo (TV’s “Nashville”) is 65. Sax player Steve Wilson is 60. Country singer Travis Tritt is 58. Actor Julie Warner (“Nip/Tuck,” ″Family Law”) is 56. Actor Sharon Case (“The Young and the Restless”) is 50. Actor Jason George (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 49. Actor Amber Valletta (“Blood and Oil,” “Revenge”) is 47. Actor Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 45. Singer Chad Wolf of Carolina Liar is 45. Actor A.J. Buckley (“CSI: NY”) is 44. Guitarist Richard On of O.A.R. is 42. Actor Tom Hiddleston (TV’s “The Night Manager,” film’s “The Avengers”) is 40. Actor David Gallagher (“Seventh Heaven”) is 36. Actor Michael B. Jordan (“Black Panther,” “Creed”) is 34. Actor Rose Leslie (“Game of Thrones,” ″Downton Abbey”) is 34. Actor Camille Winbush (“The Bernie Mac Show”) is 31. Actor Jimmy Bennett (“No Ordinary Family”) is 25. Actor Evan Roe (“Madam Secretary”) is 21.

Feb. 10: Actor Robert Wagner is 91. Guitarist Don Wilson of The Ventures is 88. Singer Roberta Flack is 84. Singer Jimmy Merchant of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers is 81. Bassist Bob Spalding of The Ventures is 74. Keyboardist Cory Lerios of Pablo Cruise is 70. Actor Kathleen Beller (“Dynasty”) is 65. Country singer Lionel Cartwright is 61. “Good Morning America” co-host George Stephanopoulos is 60. Actor Laura Dern is 54. Country singer Dude Mowrey is 49. Actor Jason Olive (“For Better or Worse) is 49. Actor Elizabeth Banks is 47. Actor Julia Pace Mitchell (“The Young and the Restless”) is 43. Reggaeton singer Don Omar is 43. Actor Uzo Aduba (“Orange is the New Black”) is 40. Actor Stephanie Beatriz (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 40. Actor Max Brown (“Beauty and the Beast,” ″The Tudors”) is 40. Actor Barry Sloane (“Revenge”) is 40. Singer Eric Dill (The Click Five) is 39. Keyboardist Ben Romans of The Click Five is 39. Actor Trevante Rhodes (“Moonlight”) is 31. Actor Emma Roberts (“American Horror Story,” ″We’re the Millers”) is 30. Actor Makenzie Vega (“The Good Wife”) is 27. Actor Chloe Grace Moretz is 24. Actor Yara Shahidi (“black-ish”) is 21.

Feb. 11: Actor Conrad Janis (“Mork and Mindy”) is 93. Singer Jimmy Carter of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 89. Actor Tina Louise (“Gilligan’s Island”) is 83. Musician Sergio Mendes is 80. Actor Philip Anglim (“The Thorn Birds”) is 69. Actor Catherine Hickland (“One Life to Live”) is 65. Drummer David Uosikkinen of The Hooters is 65. Actor Carey Lowell (“Law and Order”) is 60. Singer Sheryl Crow is 59. Actor Jennifer Aniston is 52. Actor Damian Lewis (“Billions”) is 50. Singer D’Angelo is 47. Actor Brice Beckham (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 45. Vocalist Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park and of Fort Minor is 44. Singer-actor Brandy (“Moesha”) is 42. Bassist Jon Jones of Eli Young Band is 41. Actor Matthew Lawrence (“Boy Meets World”) is 41. Singer Kelly Rowland (Destiny’s Child) is 40. Actor Natalie Dormer (“Game of Thrones”) is 39. Singer Aubrey O’Day (Danity Kane) is 37. Actor Q’orianka Kilcher (“The New World”) is 31. Actor Taylor Lautner is 29.

Feb. 12: Actor Joe Don Baker is 85. Country singer Moe Bandy is 77. Actor Maud Adams (“Octopussy”) is 76. Actor Cliff DeYoung is 75. Actor Michael Ironside is 71. Guitarist Steve Hackett (Genesis) is 71. Singer Michael McDonald (Doobie Brothers) is 69. Actor Joanna Kerns is 68. Actor Zach Grenier (“The Good Wife,” ″Deadwood”) is 67. Actor-talk show host Arsenio Hall is 65. Actor John Michael Higgins (“Raising the Bar,” ″A Mighty Wind”) is 58. Actor Raphael Sbarge (“Once Upon A Time”) is 57. Actor Josh Brolin (“True Grit,” ″No Country for Old Men”) is 53. Singer Chynna Phillips of Wilson Phillips is 53. Bassist Jim Creeggan of Barenaked Ladies is 51. Keyboardist Keri Lewis of Mint Condition is 50. Actor Jesse Spencer (“House”) is 42. Rapper Gucci Mane is 41. Actor Sarah Lancaster (“Chuck”) is 41. Actor Christina Ricci is 41. Actor Jennifer Stone (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 28. Actor Baylie and Rylie Cregut (“Raising Hope”) are 11.

Feb. 13: Actor Kim Novak is 88. Actor George Segal (“Just Shoot Me”) is 87. Actor Bo Svenson (“Walking Tall”) is 80. Actor Stockard Channing is 77. Talk show host Jerry Springer is 77. Singer Peter Gabriel is 71. Actor David Naughton is 70. Bassist Peter Hook of New Order and Joy Division is 65. Actor Matt Salinger is 61. Singer Henry Rollins is 60. Actor Neal McDonough (“Boomtown”) is 55. Singer Freedom Williams (C & C Music Factory) is 55. Actor Kelly Hu (“Martial Law”) is 53. Singer Matt Berninger of The National is 50. Bassist Todd Harrell (3 Doors Down) is 49. Drummer Scott Thomas of Parmalee is 48. Singer Feist is 45. MC Natalie Stewart of Floetry is 42. Actor Mena Suvari is 42.