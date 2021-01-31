UCF, Memphis meet in conference play

Central Florida (4-7, 2-6) vs. Memphis (9-6, 5-3)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Florida visits Memphis in an AAC matchup. Central Florida fell 93-88 in overtime at Wichita State on Saturday. Memphis lost 67-65 to SMU on Thursday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Central Florida's Brandon Mahan, Darin Green Jr. and Darius Perry have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 44 percent of all Knights points over the last five games.

AAC ADVANCEMENT: The Tigers have allowed just 61.1 points per game to American Athletic Conference opponents so far. That's an improvement from the 64.9 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MAHAN: Mahan has connected on 47.6 percent of the 42 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 14 over his last three games. He's also converted 86 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Florida is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 4-2 when scoring at least 61.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Memphis is a perfect 7-0 when the team blocks at least seven opposing shots. The Tigers are 2-6 this season when they block fewer than seven shots.

DID YOU KNOW: The Memphis defense has allowed only 62.9 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Tigers 26th among Division I teams. The Central Florida offense has averaged 66.7 points through 11 games (ranked 256th, nationally).

