Milwaukee Bucks to visit the Detroit Pistons in division play

Milwaukee Bucks (7-4, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-8, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee travels to Detroit for a Central Division matchup.

Detroit finished 20-46 overall and 5-10 in Central Division action in the 2019-20 season. The Pistons averaged 107.2 points per game last season, 16.6 on free throws and 35.9 from 3-point range.

Milwaukee went 13-1 in Central Division play and 26-12 on the road a season ago. The Bucks gave up 108.6 points per game while committing 19.6 fouls last season.

Detroit and Milwaukee square off for the third time this season. The Bucks won the last meeting 130-115 on Jan. 6. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee to the win with 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

INJURIES: Pistons: Killian Hayes: out (hip), Derrick Rose: day to day (knee).

Bucks: Torrey Craig: out (nose).