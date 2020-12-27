San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Celebrities

Utah Jazz to square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in division play

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Utah Jazz (1-1, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0, fifth in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City faces Utah in a matchup of Northwest Division teams.

Oklahoma City went 44-28 overall and 8-5 in Northwest Division action in the 2019-20 season. The Thunder allowed opponents to score 108.4 points per game and shoot 45.5% from the field last season.

Utah went 44-28 overall and 24-21 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Jazz averaged 111.3 points per game last season, 17.8 on free throws and 40.1 from deep.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Thunder: Ty Jerome: day to day (left ankle), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

Jazz: None listed.

  Comments  

Celebrities

Poet’s film is a stepping stone in faith for Alabama teen

December 26, 2020 9:02 PM

Celebrities

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

December 26, 2020 1:25 PM

Celebrities

‘Club Kid’ killer Michael Alig dies; overdose suspected

December 26, 2020 1:24 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service